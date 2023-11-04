Dak Prescott’s Stats Against Philadelphia Eagles are Forcing Skip Bayless to Blindly Bet on a Cowboys Win

The Cowboys are set to take on the Eagles on November 5 and Skip Bayless thinks they actually have a chance against them. The Undisputed host believes that Dallas can win the high-octane clash. What is the reason for such high hopes despite the Eagles leading the season 7-1 in the league right now? Well, it’s all because of QB Dak Prescott’s fantastic track record against Philadelphia.

While just three weeks ago Skip was “done with Dak,” the Cowboys starter is back to being “his Quarterback,” as the “numbers scream that Dak plays best against Philadelphia.” Dak Prescott does have an impressive record against Philly. The QB has a remarkable 8-2 career record against the green team, and a 3-1 record playing at Philadelphia. According to Skip, his playing against Philadelphia on their home turf, all but guarantees a Cowboys win. Talking of why he is so confident he said,

“Somehow, against Philadelphia, Dak Prescott turns into Roger Staubach, my all-time favourite Cowboy quarterback…My quarterback sees green and suddenly falls into this blissful, beautiful comfort zone. My quarterback sees green in Philadelhphia and its cry Eagles cry.”

Since 2016, whether Prescott is on the field or not, Dallas has managed a commendable 9-5 record against their rivals. Prescott’s remarkable 8-3 career record against the Eagles underscores his pivotal role in the Cowboys’ success against this NFC East rival. Looking ahead, Prescott’s ability to outshine Jalen Hurts in their upcoming clashes will be crucial.

The key to the Cowboys’ success against the Eagles lies in their ability to limit Hurts on the field, a strategy that has proven effective in their pursuit of winning the NFC East and it’s the same strategy they will have to employ during the upcoming match on SNF.

Dak Prescott is Prepared for the Loud Philly Fans

It’s not a secret that Philly fans are, well, passionate. Sunday will mark Prescott’s 12th game against the Eagles and his sixth in Philadelphia, so he knows what he’s walking into. His preparation for the expected raucous environment dates back to his college days at Mississippi State. Acknowledging the challenges noisy crowds pose to an unprepared offense, he said, per ESPN:

“Fans are going to get loud. You’ve gotta make sure your communication is top-notch. Then, yeah, then it’s fun always getting a win up there…Philly fans are serious. They love their team. They’re ruthless to the other guys, and if their team isn’t doing well, they let them know that, too, know what I mean?”

This matchup, regarded as one of the biggest between the rivals in years, pits the NFC East-leading Eagles (7-1) against the closely trailing Cowboys (5-2). Notably, it’s the first face-off between Prescott and Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the game. It remains to be seen if Bayless’s hopes of a win against Philadelphia will be fruitful or if he will be throwing his Prescott jersey in the trash once again.