TikTok Video Sparkles Up Travis Kelce’s “Don’t Drop the Baby” Comment

During a recent episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis Kelce declared to the world that there was only one thing on his mind while carrying Taylor Swift onstage during the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart transition skit — “Don’t drop the baby.” And true to the Swifties’ style, they weren’t going to let such a juicy quote go to waste. Initially, the phrase flooded social media for days, and now, unsurprisingly, it has found its way onto some stylish merch.

Advertisement

You heard that right. In a series of TikTok videos posted by lolaboladesigns, one can see the meticulous process of bringing the famous picture of Travis picking up Taylor onstage to life on a sweatshirt. Here’s a snippet:

However, this isn’t the NFL’s first rendezvous with red sweatshirts. The 2023 season has been dominated by fancy red jackets and sweatshirts. Swift herself made the fashion statement of the season when she was spotted sporting the Travis Kelce-inspired red jacket, courtesy of Kristin Juszczyk.

It ended up becoming so famous that Juszczyk signed a deal with the NFL to create official merchandise for the league. Even Ayesha Curry got a special jacket from Juszczyk to commemorate the end of the season for the Golden State Warriors. WNBA, NASCAR, and designs by KJ are dominating the sports merchandise arena.

And no one can argue against Taylor’s impact on that success. Similarly, one could expect that if this viral video makes its way to the pop sensation, she will make it into another viral fashion trend.

The TikToker did not just make the designs out of thin air. The words “Don’t drop the baby” became so famous that every Swiftie was going gaga over the video where Travis revealed the backstory of his Eras Tour appearance.

So, just as Taylor attending Kelce’s games inspired the 87 jackets she wore, this trending design we see on TikTok today is a testament to Travis Kelce’s unwavering support for his girlfriend.

Taylor Pays Homage to Travis During Amsterdam Eras Tour

According to a dozen Swifties on X, formerly known as Twitter, night 3 of Taylor’s concert in Amsterdam had a special surprise for her beau. In the famous acoustic part of her show, the 14-time Grammy winner played three back-to-back songs that were an ode to the love she has for Travis.

The global icon performed “Mary’s Song,” “So High School,” and “Everything Has Changed.” Here’s a compilation video a fan made:

taylor swift being in love with travis kelce for 5 minutes and 22 seconds straight pic.twitter.com/NUYyqAc627 — leah !! ASHE IS BACK (@iHrtAshe) July 6, 2024

The third night of her Amsterdam show was also attended by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. The couple was seen singing along to many of Swift’s chartbusters, alongside Travis. It’s heartening to remember that Mahomes was the one who initially persuaded Kelce to attend a Taylor Swift concert. And the rest, as they say, is pop culture history.