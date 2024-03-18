Putting Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift Together, Philly Legend DeSean Jackson Predicts a Bombshell Signing for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is once again left to test the waters of free agency after spending a sub-par season with the Ravens. Once a standout receiver with no shortage of interest from teams, which were eager to have him on their roster. But after getting barely any playtime in the last four seasons, and with injuries that sidelined him for an extended period of time, so far no one has shown any interest in the Super Bowl winner.

However, former Eagles’ wideout DeSean Jackson, who recently appeared on Kay Adam’s Up & Adams Show, still believes that OBJ is one of the biggest explosive weapons lurking in the waters of free agency. Despite already having a ring, he would love to win another one. And for that to happen, Jackson believes that joining the Chiefs is the only way. But he also expressed that OBJ might wait a while to see all the options available to him and his move might not go through until the start of the training camp. Jackson stated,

“OBJ is a real star. He’s like the Oscars. He loves to win, something about OBJ is he’s going to want to love to win so I’mma pick it, I honestly might think he would go to, his choice would be the Kansas City Chiefs. I just think, knowing Odell, know he is, he’s gonna wait till the last. I think it’s going to take a little while.”

Nonetheless, the host of the show, Kay Adamas, quipped that having Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian under one roof would be nothing short of a disaster, but DeSean held his ground and stated he hadn’t heard much about OBJ and Kim, and believed they are only friends.

Taylor has been dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce for the past 6 months while Kardashian has been rumored to be dating Beckham Jr. Both Tay-Tay and Kim have a long-standing feud dating back to when Kim was married to Kanye West and illegally recorded West and Swift’s conversations and released the clips of conversation after editing them, which Taylor referred to as a frame job.

But with the drama aside, it can be said with certainty that the Chiefs could highly benefit from another receiver despite signing Marquise Hollywood Brown on a 1-year, $11 million deal, a few days ago. Even though OBJ is more experienced with more 1000-yard seasons under his belt, much like Brown, both haven’t had a great season in a long time due to constant injuries.

OBJ might cost the defending champions some generous amount of shillings, which would only complicate things, given their cap situation and his history of injuries.

DeSean Jackson Analyzes if Odell Beckham Jr. Will Take a Pay Cut

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens just a year ago, and now, he is valued at $11.9 million annually. However, Jackson believes OBJ would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant becoming a part of the Chiefs. He definitely covets another Lombardi Trophy, for which the Chiefs seem like the most realistic option.

The Eagles legend also stated that to get a chance to play with a QB like Patrick Mahomes, Odell could be willing to accept a salary between $6 and $8 million. While the Chiefs could do with another wideout, given that they have already shelled big bucks on Hollywood Brown, and might want to make Rashee Rice their starting receiver. Last season, they had the likes of Hardman, and Valdes Scantling as covers for the position. Both came off the bench and were willing to take fewer snaps and get fewer receptions. But this might not work for OBJ, who still feels he has a lot to offer.

Last season, the Super Bowl-winning wideout revived his career with the Ravens, recording 565 yards on 35 receptions, finding the end-zone thrice. Given that the Chiefs are still light in the receiving department, OBJ might be worth the gamble if he is available for anything under $10 million.