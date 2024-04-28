Alex Pereira’s Sons’ Sparring Footage Prompts Comparisons with Israel Adesanya and Jamahal Hill Among Fans

Jamahal Hill had what it took to dethrone Alex Pereira. At least that is what some in the community thought so until they saw ‘Poatan’ throw a devastating left hook, sending Hill crashing to the canvas. It took only under four minutes for the Brazilian kickboxer to figure things out as he found the American’s chin in the very first round to settle the debate. A week after his title defense, the Light heavyweight king’s sons were seen sparring with each other when the fandom took the opportunity to trash Hill and Israel Adesanya.

Both ‘The Last Stylebender’ and the Michigan native pushed the theatrics to a whole new level. And after Pereira managed to thwart both of them, the Brazilian’s online fans did not think twice before taunting the former champions.

One fan took things a little farther after seeing Pereira’s sons sparring in full gear, saying,

“Izzy and Hill really shrunk, and apparently changed skin colors?”

In fact, the MMA fanatic’s thread was filled with similar comments, which essentially meant that Pereira owned Adesanya, Hill, and his former training partner, Sean Strickland. One such comment read,

“Doesn’t look like Izzy or Strickland or Hill.”

Amidst the mockery, one fan was curious how old ‘Poatan’s’ sons really were. The comment read,

“How old are they?”

But the cold digs at ‘Izzy’ were brutal. Despite Adesanya knocking out Pereira to reclaim the belt, one fan had to key in with an old clip of when Pereira put the 34-year-old to sleep. The user commented,

“Reminds me of when he trolled izzy.”

Well, after his devastating loss, it looks like Jamahal Hill will not lick his wounds for long, and is pumped to step back into the ring. He will take on the striking specialist, Khalil Rountree, at UFC 303 coming up in Vegas.

Recently, Hill also named the fighter in the Light heavyweight division, who can be Pereira’s kryptonite, stopping the Brazilian in his quest of becoming the undisputed king of the division.

Jamahal Hill reveals Alex Pereira’s potential vulnerability

According to Jamahal Hill, Dagestani contender Magomed Ankalaev will be the one to dethrone Pereira. Popular MMA page ‘Championship Rounds’ shared Hill’s take on social media, where he favored Ankalaev, mentioning him as the fighter to reset things in the division. Apparently, Hill also seems to have identified a loophole in the Brazilian’s armor. Reflecting on the same, Hill said,

“Magomed’s stance is a problem for Pereira. Pereira doesn’t fight well against Southpaws, he doesn’t take the angle, and he doesn’t pursue; he doesn’t fight against Southpaw very well.”

Ankalaev was the first to call out the champion after he defended his belt at UFC 300. He revealed his desire to take on the kickboxer in Abu Dhabi, but Pereira hasn’t confirmed any future match-ups. However, he has opened up about his desire to get in the octagon one more time this year.

With multiple opportunities open for Alex Pereira, it will be interesting to see how Dana White approaches the situation. Longing for a match-up in the heavyweight division, Pereira will surely need to clear out the light heavyweight division first.