Putting Lamar Jackson Besides Tom Brady After HC John Harbaugh Declares Grand Visions

As Lamar Jackson continues his quest for greatness, he frequently finds himself compared to the Greatest of All Time, Tom Brady. Interestingly, certain similarities emerge in these comparisons, though it’s certainly not in their rushing yards. In fact, the 27-year-old is not far behind the GOAT, and in some categories, he has even outperformed Brady. While TB12 passed and walked his way to greatness, Lamar is sprinting toward it.

A statistical comparison between Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady, after six seasons in the NFL, has surfaced on social media, revealing some intriguing similarities. In 86 games, the Ravens’ quarterback has 58 wins and 19 losses. TB12, who played six fewer games in the same span, holds a strikingly similar win/loss record but has one more loss than Lamar.

Jackson trails behind in passing yards, with 15,887 compared to Brady’s 18,035. However, the Florida native boasts a better passing percentage and more passing yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Brady, a 3-time MVP, leads in yards per game with 225.4 to Jackson’s 184.7.

Critics often say Lamar doesn’t do enough with the ball, but he has more passing touchdowns than Brady in this period and significantly fewer interceptions. Tom was picked off 66 times in 80 games, while Jackson only threw 45 picks in 86 games.

Lamar also has a superior passer rating of 98 compared to Brady’s 88.5. Being a dual-threat QB, Jackson outshines Brady in all rushing categories.

Both players made three Pro Bowls in their first six seasons, but Jackson already has two MVPs, whereas Brady didn’t earn his first until his seventh season. Still, when it comes to the most important metric for many fans, the Super Bowl, Brady stands out.

By the end of his sixth season, he had already lifted three Lombardi Trophies and was named MVP of two of those finals, while Lamar is yet to play in one.

John Harbaugh said the vision for Lamar Jackson is to be greatest quarterback in NFL history. Here’s Lamar Jackson vs. Tom Brady stats over their first six seasons. pic.twitter.com/JyQSqPrCBc — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) July 22, 2024

Although the stats tell us a part of the story about similarities that Lamar and Brady share on a surface level, their relationship goes far beyond that and is embedded in mutual respect.

Lamar’s Connection With Brady

Lamar, like most quarterbacks of his generation, looks up to Brady for his achievements, gameplay, intelligence, ability to perform in clutch moments, and other standout qualities. Jackson often seeks to learn from Brady and loves to pick his brain. In turn, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a big fan of the Ravens’ QB and has been following him for a long time.

Tom gave Jackson the highest compliment, stating that the former Heisman winner is one of the reasons people tune in to watch the NFL since his gameplay excites everyone. Naturally, the 27-year-old was grateful that a player of TB12’s stature thought so highly of him.

The Louisville Alum is already on his way to the Hall of Fame, given his decorated resume. However, to be truly great you have to turn up when it matters the most. Hence, now is Lamar’s time to deliver on the promise that he made to himself and the Ravens, and get that monkey off his back.