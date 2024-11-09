mobile app bar

QB Jalen Hurts’ New $148,000 Car Is a Big Nod to the Philadelphia Eagles

Suresh Menon
Published

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

When you’re paid $51 million annually, a garage filled with luxury, customized vehicles is expected. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts already has such a garage. And it got another addition this week: a customized BMW M8 sports car, with a price tag of $148,000.

BMW USA’s official Instagram account announced to the world that Jalen is the latest owner of their iconic BMW M8. According to the company’s description, this car is a perfect match for Jalen’s on-field persona, as they both embody the qualities of “speed, power, and performance.” What especially caught the NFL world’s attention, however, was the color.

Officially listed as “Isle of Man Green,” the eye-popping shade of the car, combined with its metallic finish, looked out of this world. The color tone was also similar to the iconic green of the Philadelphia Eagles, leading to many believe that it was a deliberate nod to his NFL team.

The 24-year-old quarterback, during his time with the Eagles, has proven through his actions that he loves Philadelphia and its residents deeply. Be it setting up a Foundation for the welfare of Philly residents or giving his all to the Eagles every time he steps on the field, Jalen buying a customized BMW M8 in the Eagles’ color shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“Aura” — Netizens react to Jalen Hurts’ latest purchase

While Philly fans were happy to see their talisman buy a car in tribute to their team, what impressed them most was how classy Jalen’s new whip looked. The sleek design, combined with the radiating green hue, made the car ooze what fans called — “aura”.

Die-hard Eagles fans, however, were worried about Jalen’s ankles. Ahead of the Week 10 clash against the Cowboys, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni let reporters know that Hurts has been nursing an ankle injury for a while, which has limited his involvement in practice.

The naysayers, however, poked fun at Hurts for buying a $148,000 supercar, which in terms of his salary is not a significant spend.

Unfortunately for the haters, Jalen’s BMW M8 is not even the most expensive whip he owns. The Eagles QB is the proud owner of a Ferrari F12 worth $333,000, and a highly sought-after Rolls Royce Ghost, priced at a whopping $360,000.

Moreover, dissing Jalen Hurts for being a cheapskate looks even more foolish when you take a peek at the Rolex collection he owns. Jalen Hurts is many things, but a miser isn’t one of them.

