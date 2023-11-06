Tyreek Hill Had Just 4 Words to Sum Up His Main Focus Against the Kansas City Chiefs In Germany

Tyreek has long forgotten that he was once a Chief since his blockbuster move to Miami. The move that made him the highest-highest-paid WR in the league. Since then he has been an integral part of the Dolphins’ swashbuckling offense. While he has embraced his new role as the powerhouse, he failed to shine in the matchup against his previous team.

Advertisement

Before the two teams faced off in Frankfurt, Germany, the veteran receiver left just four words on his social media before heading to the gridiron. Hill took to X just hours before the matchup, to sum up his pregame mentality. He made it clear what his primary focus was going to be during the game against his former teammates.

Tyreek is Ready to Face his Former Team Kansas City Chiefs

As the NFL moves to Germany for a week, it needed Tyreek Hill just 4 words to express his readiness for the Dolphins match against the Chiefs in Frankfurt on the 5th of November. Through X (formerly Twitter), Hill said simply:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cheetah/status/1721084269265604982?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hill has been vocal about his faith before the games. Cheetah being a good Christian expressed his gratitude and thanked God before this. On X(Formerly Twitter) he tweeted –

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cheetah/status/1721084202639118555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hill who is often referred to as Cheetah because of his explosiveness and stealth on the field is among the fastest player in the NFL. The 7-time Pro Bowler sent the signal that he is ready to show his burst of speed against the defending Super Bowl Champions. However, Hill was limited by the Chiefs during game day, as they held him down to eight catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns.

While he did inflict damage, the Cheetah that fans know and love was mostly missing from action as he dropped two passable catches and was responsible for the game’s turning point, when his fumble was converted to a TD by the boys at Kansas. The Chiefs’ defense is mostly to be credited with managing one of their opposition’s most deadly weapons.

Advertisement

Tyreek Aimed to Notch Some Big Numbers Against the Chiefs

Tyreek Hill on the recent episode of his podcast ‘It Needed to be Said‘ said he was excited for the match in Germany against his former team Kansas City Chiefs. He said that people expect him to be emotional but feel there is no emotion in sports while adding that he still has a lot of love for his old teammates and respect for Coach Reid.

Hill expected the game to be a battle. While he said that he wouldn’t try to do anything outlandish, he predicted that he would put up unreal numbers. He said, “I feel like a coach going to try to get me involved. So I am feeling like 12 receptions for 250 yards.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1721020777107947709?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But the Chiefs dealt him a major blow during the matchup, taking a 21-point lead at halftime, and eventually stifling Miami with a 21-14 loss. While he predicted 12 receptions for 250 yards, the Chiefs defense limited the explosive WR to just 8 receptions for 62 yards.

Hill was traded by the Chiefs in 2022 for five draft picks to Miami, as they were not willing to meet his asking price. The Cheetah ended up signing a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami with an average annual salary of $30 million, making him the highest-paid WR in the league. The draft capital was used by the Chiefs to bolster their defense, the same defense that stifled Hill yesterday, and limiting the No.1 ranked offense in the league to a mere 14 points.