Chad Ochocinco Johnson humorously expressed disbelief over Prince William being crowned the Sexiest Bald Man on the Nightcap podcast. Even Shannon Sharpe shared his surprise at the unexpected title choice.

In their recent podcast chat, Johnson and Sharpe discussed Prince William winning the Sexiest Bald Man Alive. Ochocinco amusingly pointed out Prince William’s “sunroof” hair situation, expressing his disbelief at the outcome. He appealed to female viewers to weigh in on whether he deserved the Sexiest Bald Man title.

Shannon Sharpe jokingly warned Ochocinco about his fiancée, Sharelle Rosado, playfully suggesting she might react to him addressing the female viewers. Ochocinco confidently stated that Sharelle wasn’t insecure enough to come and confront him. Concluding the discussion, Ochocinco humorously claimed that voting for the Sexiest Bald Man wasn’t fair, insisting on a recount with a light-hearted tone.

“How do they deny this? Sexiest man alive with a bald head,” Ochocinco said. “They need to recount.”

Prince William has reclaimed his “World’s Sexiest Bald Man Alive” title, dethroning Hollywood star Vin Diesel. The ranking incorporates scientific aspects like facial golden ratio, voice attractiveness, and global search interest to determine the planet’s sexiest bald men. It is just a whimsical study.

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Reveals His ‘Stripper’ Past

Before adopting “Ochocinco,” the former NFL star was once an exotic dancer known by his stage name, “Twix.” He recently disclosed his past as a stripper on ‘The Right Track‘. Interestingly, Ochocinco was making a substantial $2,500 to $3,000 per night with his job.

Ochocinco has always stood out as one of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receivers in the 2000s. While players like Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald let their game speak, the charismatic Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver ensured he was heard both on and off the field.

He enrolled at HBCU Langston University in Oklahoma, facing a scarcity of football offers due to low high school grades. However, a brief stay ended abruptly with his expulsion for fighting over suspicions of theft.

After Florida, he moved to California for Santa Monica College, taking odd jobs to survive. He shared the challenges of maintaining his own place in Santa Monica and occasionally struggling with the light bill at the age of 19.

In the interview, the former NFL star humorously attributed his success to dancing for big women. At 45, he shared the origin of his stage name, ‘Twix’, further explaining that it derived from his skinny frame and prominent veins, resembling the chocolate bar.

Ochocinco’s playful banter about the Sexiest Bald Man title, the unexpected recount plea, and the revelation of his stripping days add layers to his dynamic personality. As someone who appreciates showcasing his remarkable self, it’s evident why missing out on the title might not sit well with him.