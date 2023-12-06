“I Think It’s Chicken Sh*t”: Aaron Rodgers Reprimands the Jets After Media Leak & Defends ‘Lovely Kid’ Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has had quite a roller-coaster season with the Jets after being benched two times. Recently, a report was published by The Athletic, which revealed a new development about the QB dilemma for the Jets. The Wilson situation has taken an unexpected turn, with the team potentially wanting to reinstate him as their QB after Tim Boyle’s two consecutive starts went in vain. Aaron Rodgers chose to address this situation in a recent interview.

According to the said report, Zach Wilson appears to be reluctant to return to the starting position. This does not come as a surprise, since Robert Saleh left his future with the team hanging, declaring it to be a matter for the off-season.

Amidst this conjecture, NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers addressed the situation on the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘. He expressed his disapproval of the media leaks and shed light on the challenges faced by players in uncertain circumstances, as in the case of reports by ‘The Athletic’. He said,

“I think it’s chicken s— at its core, and I think it has no place at a winning organization.”

He continued to bust the report, decoding the message posed by the media house, saying,

“[The Athletic is] basically saying that this kid is quitting on the team and doesn’t want to play and has given the middle finger to the organization.”

The whirlwind of news indeed caused much confusion about Wilson’s situation with the Jets. Additionally, the idea of not being a team player would stick with Wilson’s image for times to come, making his future associations harder.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Assessment of Zach Wilson

Reflecting on the matter, the Jets’ QB Rodgers confirmed that he continues to be in touch with Zach Wilson. Additionally, he clarified that he supports Wilson’s view of not wanting to cooperate with the team. This comes primarily because Wilson has faced a lot of hurdles since 2021. Shedding more light on his opinion about Wilson, Rodgers appreciated him as an ‘amazing young man’.

“I’ll tell you that I love the kid and I’ve spent a lot of time with him, and I think he’s an amazing young man. … He’s gone through a lot of s— in the last three years, and he’s got every right to be frustrated and disappointed about it. I think he’s done a good job of standing up and taking accountability this year when it’s been his part to do it.”

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most respected individuals in the NFL. The four-time MVP has remained out for the season following his Achilles injury. However, his strong affinity for the game has allowed him to stay in contact with many, including Wilson. Moreover, it’s worth noting that Rodgers demanded strict action against the people who had leaked Zach Wilson‘s story to the media.