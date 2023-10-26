“He Definitely Ate One There”: Fans Show Concern for Brock Purdy After Speculating the Moment He Possibly Sustained a Concussion

Despite winning 5 straight games, Brock Purdy has come under fire for the last two back-to-back losses. Pundits and fans argue that without a proper receiving corps, Mr. Irrelevant struggles to maintain his footing, which is exactly what happened without Deebo Samuel in the 49ers’ recent upset loss. However, a new clip has emerged from the bout against the Vikings, where the star QB can be seen taking quite a hit.

Fans now speculate if the poor performance was the result of the concussion caused by that hit. The newly surfaced clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter), where even a reporter, Ari Meirov, demonstrated how Purdy’s stats took a nosedive following the hit.

Brock Purdy Takes a Brutal Hit in a ‘Tush Push’ Play

‘Tush Push’ has become quite a normal play after the Eagles dominated last season with it. Although this QB sneak play is almost unstoppable, it has raised serious concerns about injury, and Purdy might just be the latest victim. In the surfaced clip, the 49ers’ QB was captured on camera, absorbing a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from LB Jordan Hicks. He even got trampled right after, so it’s no wonder the fans are worried.

Even after this insane impact, the star QB wasn’t taken out of the game, and it almost went unnoticed until the clip surfaced online. A fan by the name of Jesse Franks took to the comments and wrote, “He definitely ate one there,” emphasizing the impact of the hit Purdy took.

The Niners had a hard time tying the score or taking the lead in any quarter of the matchup. And the performance only went downhill after that crucial hit.

Ari Meirov Details Purdy’s Performance After the Hit

The 33rd Team reporter took to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase how the 49ers’ QB only managed to garner 20 yards after the helmet-to-helmet impact. Furthermore, he only completed 2 out of the 6 passes and even threw two interceptions, making things even worse for the team. Meirov also pointed out that Purdy had added 252 yards and 1 touchdown to his tally prior to the impact. He even had a better pass completion rate of 19 out of 14.

The Bay Bombers are set to take on the AFC powerhouse, the Bengals in the coming week, and if Purdy’s head impact is any serious, it could turn sideways. Several critics continue to throw shade at the star QB, which has only demotivated the Faithful.