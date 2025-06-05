“Rams Should Have Him Run the Tush Push,” Say Redditors as LA Punter Squats 705 lbs in Viral Video

It’s often been said that punters and kickers do nothing more than work out and kick balls all day, and it appears as if the punter for the Los Angeles Rams, Ethan Evans, has taken that to heart. During one of the team’s recent lift sessions at OTAs, the 223rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft managed to go viral after squatting more than 700 pounds in the Rams’ weight room.

While the display of power certainly bodes well for his ability to boom punts in 2025, some fans suggested that Evans’ strength could prove to be an even more useful asset to the team. Now that the Philadelphia Eagles’ controversial Tush Push play is here to stay, a few noted that Evans’ powerful legs would make him an ideal candidate should the Rams ever decide to run the play themselves.

The most recognizable NFL punter in recent history, Pat McAfee, lauded Evans for going the extra mile. After posting an official rep weight of 705 pounds, the former Indianapolis Colt couldn’t help but shine the spotlight on the North Carolina product.

“This guy’s Instagram is just a series of posts showing him in the weight room. You’re talking about a gym rat who happens to be a punter, who also had 55% of his punts inside the 20 last year, one of the best in the NFL. You’re talking an absolute beast on the field in punting, an absolute warrior in the weight room.”

Rams punter Ethan Evans' 705 lbs squats impress Redditors. Make him the Tush Push rival, say fans. pic.twitter.com/ReQWmsntoq — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) June 4, 2025

Evans’ feat of strength is arguably the most impressive of its kind for any player at his position in recent memory. While it may be the heaviest squat of any notable punter, it’s still far removed from the likes of the heaviest lifts by other NFL players.

Perhaps the most legendary lift of any NFL athlete to date belongs to the Dallas Cowboys legend, Dat Nguyen. The former linebacker famously squatted 805 pounds, solidifying the Arizona native as one of the strongest players to ever come through the league.

Likewise, the man who many believe to be the strongest player in the NFL today, Andrew Billings, also managed to squat 805 pounds. Having also recorded a 705-pound deadlift and a 500-pound bench press, the only thing more impressive about the weight room stats of the Chicago Bears’ defensive lineman than the numbers themselves is the fact that he recorded those numbers in high school.

As far as punters are concerned, however, it’s likely that Evans would have gotten along well with the likes of Steve Weatherford. Even though he’s now retired and well into his 40s, the former punter has still managed to produce some impressive numbers.

Still capable of benching 400 pounds and squatting 475 pounds, the former New York Giant is likely smiling with pride knowing that Evans is carrying on his tradition of maintaining an incredible physique for no other reason than simply because he can.