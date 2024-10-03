Tom Brady’s ‘GOAT Collection’ Rafael Nadal Watch Likely to Be Sold Between $300,000 and $500,000

Tom Brady, the most celebrated player in the history of the National Football League, has decided to auction some of his life’s most important memorabilia that he won or collected during his career. One of the auction items includes a watch from the Baby Nadal collection, designed in collaboration between Richard Mile and Rafael Nadal.

The NFL legend will be hosting the ‘GOAT collection: Watches & Treasures from Tom Brady’ in collaboration with Sotheby’s in New York on December 10. This will involve the auction of a selection of luxurious items from his collection, such as watches, wristbands, and jerseys, among others.

While speaking about the decision to auction these items, Brady hopes that his fans will experience as much joy as he used to get from having his collectibles close by.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them. I hope they bring as much joy and inspiration to fans as they did for me!” Brady said in the announcement post of the auction.

One of the most celebrated watches from Brady’s collection is the Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal watch from the ‘Baby Nadal’ collection.

The Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal Watch

Expected to be sold for somewhere between $300,000 and $500,000, the watch is no less than a masterpiece for any potential buyer. It’s the fourth model in the collection, and it boasts a groundbreaking ‘butterfly rotor,’ allowing the user to customize its geometry to suit their lifestyle and activities.

The watch was introduced by the brand in 2023 and is inspired by Rafa’s Richard Mille tourbillions, which he also wore on tennis courts.

Both Nadal and Brady share a cordial bond with each other, given that the two also own a team each in the electric boat race – E1 series. They have been spotted together during E1 promotions and racing events.

Brady had also penned down a note for Rafa when he made it to the list of Times 100 most influential people of 2022.

“I admire athletes who push themselves to the limit, and I’m absolutely inspired every time Rafa takes the court. He’s forever going to be remembered as one of the very best athletes in all of sports.”

Brady’s auction will provide many fans with the chance to acquire items that their idol has held dear for a long time. But it will also give fans of Nadal a chance to own one of Brady’s most prized possessions. It will be interesting to see how much the RM 35-03 sells for.