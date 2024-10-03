mobile app bar

Tom Brady’s ‘GOAT Collection’ Rafael Nadal Watch Likely to Be Sold Between $300,000 and $500,000

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
$300,000,000 Worth Tom Brady is Set to Join Rafael Nadal in the Elite Club of 'Team Owners', Who are Dropping the Moolah on E-Boat Racing League

Tom Brady and Rafael Nadal
Credit: USA Today Sports

Tom Brady, the most celebrated player in the history of the National Football League, has decided to auction some of his life’s most important memorabilia that he won or collected during his career. One of the auction items includes a watch from the Baby Nadal collection, designed in collaboration between Richard Mile and Rafael Nadal.

The NFL legend will be hosting the ‘GOAT collection: Watches & Treasures from Tom Brady’ in collaboration with Sotheby’s in New York on December 10. This will involve the auction of a selection of luxurious items from his collection, such as watches, wristbands, and jerseys, among others.

While speaking about the decision to auction these items, Brady hopes that his fans will experience as much joy as he used to get from having his collectibles close by.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them. I hope they bring as much joy and inspiration to fans as they did for me!” Brady said in the announcement post of the auction.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sotheby’s (@sothebys)

One of the most celebrated watches from Brady’s collection is the Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal watch from the ‘Baby Nadal’ collection.

The Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal Watch

Expected to be sold for somewhere between $300,000 and $500,000, the watch is no less than a masterpiece for any potential buyer. It’s the fourth model in the collection, and it boasts a groundbreaking ‘butterfly rotor,’ allowing the user to customize its geometry to suit their lifestyle and activities.

The watch was introduced by the brand in 2023 and is inspired by Rafa’s Richard Mille tourbillions, which he also wore on tennis courts.

Both Nadal and Brady share a cordial bond with each other, given that the two also own a team each in the electric boat race – E1 series. They have been spotted together during E1 promotions and racing events.

Brady had also penned down a note for Rafa when he made it to the list of Times 100 most influential people of 2022.

“I admire athletes who push themselves to the limit, and I’m absolutely inspired every time Rafa takes the court. He’s forever going to be remembered as one of the very best athletes in all of sports.”

Brady’s auction will provide many fans with the chance to acquire items that their idol has held dear for a long time. But it will also give fans of Nadal a chance to own one of Brady’s most prized possessions. It will be interesting to see how much the RM 35-03 sells for.

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

Read more from Nandini Rikhee

Share this article

Don’t miss these