Ravens Fans Urge Odell Beckham Jr. to “Come Home” Following His Lamar Jackson Appreciation Message

Unstoppable Lamar Jackson has made Christmas Day memorable for the Baltimore Ravens with another impressive performance, bolstering their playoff chances (11-5) at NRG Stadium on Wednesday night. Lamar finished the Texans game with 168 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Ravens secure a 31-2 win.

His decent outing, at a time when the MVP odds heavily favor Josh Allen (-500), has impressed many, including Lamar’s former teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ was all praise for his former quarterback, as he tweeted, “Words don’t do justice for seeing what Lamar Jackson does in person.”

In response to OBJ’s tweet, Ravens fans flooded the comments section, urging him to “come back” to the Ravens next year and help Lamar accomplish his Super Bowl mission.

We have unfinished business with you…let’s get our get back. — Ravens Nation 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LIVERavenNation) December 25, 2024

Several users urged the former Raven to leave the Dolphins and join them immediately.

Come back! — Bonnie Pugh (@Bpugh67) December 25, 2024

We need you back — Life’s Good (@Chicopalo1994) December 25, 2024

Another fan posted a highlight reel from the Ravens vs. Chargers clash with an amazing OBJ catch.

THE WORLD NEEDS OBJ X LAMAR BOMBS AGAIN plz 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sCakQLlYGM — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) December 25, 2024

This fan voiced the same demand for OBJ.

Months after exiting the Ravens team, OBJ’s stats with the Dolphins appear far from impressive. He recorded 9 receptions for 55 yards and zero touchdowns, averaging just 6.1 yards per game. This places him below 150th in rankings this season, highlighting his struggles without Lamar.

In contrast, during the 2023 season, Odell Beckham Jr. had 35 catches for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns in 14 games, which made him a trade target for the Miami Dolphins. Following the season, OBJ signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Dolphins in May 2024, with incentives that could raise the total value to $8.25 million.

Given his underwhelming time with the Dolphins and Lamar’s need for a strong wide receiver to complement Derrick Henry’s running game, OBJ might consider a “comeback” next season, as suggested by Ravens fans.