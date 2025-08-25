Ravens News: Lamar Jackson’s Foot Injury Takes a “Worse” Turn Amid John Harbaugh’s Comment

Lamar Jackson was the top-scoring fantasy football quarterback last season, and it wasn’t particularly close. According to FantasyPros, Jackson scored 434.4 points, nearly 50 more than Josh Allen.

If he stays healthy in 2025, Jackson could potentially repeat this accomplishment. However, his health may already be a concern. Last Wednesday, one of Jackson’s teammates stepped on his foot during practice.

He hasn’t practiced since. And despite John Harbaugh saying “Jackson will return on Monday”, Garrett Foxx of the Foxx Den Sports Podcast is worried about his long-term outlook.

“One thing I saw come out today is Lamar Jackson has a foot injury that [people] believe is a little more intense than the Baltimore Ravens are letting on,” Foxx said. “And it could linger throughout the entire year, which obviously hinders his ability as a playmaker… They don’t know if its a broken something, bone fracture, but its worse than what they are letting on,” he added.

Jackson flourished as a passer last season, setting career-highs in passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41). For fantasy purposes, though, his rushing ability is what moves the needle. His 915 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns provided managers with an extra 115.5 fantasy points. On top of that, his mobility allows him to create other-worldly plays on the move.

Every angle of Lamar Jackson’s insane stiff-arm touchdown vs. the Bengals that may be his greatest highlight ever. pic.twitter.com/reBzzsi8P8 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 7, 2024

Jackson has proven that he can operate an offense from the pocket. But from a fantasy perspective, if his foot ailment is more severe than we realize, he could experience a drop off in production. That could make Allen and Jalen Hurts — quarterbacks who score a bunch of rushing touchdowns — more valuable than Jackson in 2025.

As mentioned, Jackson led all quarterbacks in fantasy points a season ago. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, he sits second in FantasyPros’ consensus rankings. Only Allen, the reigning MVP, is above him. Both players are in the top tier of QB fantasy options, though, alongside Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels.

Those four signal-callers make up tier one. Four others — Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Bo Nix — find themselves in tier two. Tier three features eight passers:

Kyler Murray (9th) and Dak Prescott (10th)

Justin Fields (11th) and Brock Purdy (12th)

Caleb Williams (13th) and Justin Herbert (14th)

Drake Maye (15th) and Jared Goff (16th)

In one-QB leagues, most of those players will probably be the best choice for your starting lineups. There are intriguing options beyond them, though, such as Jordan Love (17th), Tua Tagovailoa (21st) and Geno Smith (24th). Someone emerges from the fray to surprise us every year; it could easily be a member of that trio. To ensure you scoop up whoever it is, stay locked into your waiver wire all season long.