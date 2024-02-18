CJ Stroud Once Called Out the US Justice System for Being Blatantly Corrupt; “Some of the Prisons ,They Have Rats, Roaches”

Houston Texans found a star in QB CJ Stroud, who made history by winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, a first for the franchise. Despite three challenging seasons and consecutive poor records, Stroud transformed the team’s fortunes, leading them to the playoffs in his rookie year.

While the NFL celebrates his accomplishments, Stroud’s success was driven by his determination to uplift his family from poverty despite facing hardships. However, he suffered heartbreak when his father received a prison sentence in 2015.

Not long back ago the star QB opened up about his father’s lengthy prison sentence and called out the U.S criminal justice system to be “corrupt”. He talked to the media in the post-game conference following his team’s victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Nov. 2023. The Texans QB stated,

“He called me this week, and we got to talk, and I’m praying for the situation and a reform, and the people with reform are helping me a little bit. But, I think just letting it be known that it’s not just my dad’s situation, but the whole criminal justice system is corrupt.”

During the interview, he felt the need to open up about the criminal justice system after he had a telephone conversation with his father. According to him, his father’s situation highlights the flaws in the system, which he believed is unjust.

The quarterback stated that his father’s case is just one example of the systematic problems within the criminal justice system. He argued the entire system is corrupt, pointing to issues such as poor conditions in prisons, including rat and roach infestations. Stroud believes that such conditions are inhumane and shouldn’t be tolerated.

However, Stroud clarified that he still believes in holding criminals accountable for their actions, but he wants the system to ensure that individuals are treated fairly. He stressed the fact that while they have committed crimes, they are still deserving of dignity and respect.

Stroud’s father was accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery charges and after pleading guilty and being a repeat offender he was sentenced to 38 years to life in a California Prison. At that time CJ was just 14 years old and had to live the rest of his life with his mother in a small apartment above a storage unit.

CJ Stroud Traces His Humble Origins

CJ Stroud is known for his humility both in interviews and on the field. He respects everyone and doesn’t let success change him. Stroud holds his parents, especially his mother Kimberly, for keeping him grounded throughout his life.

He once recalled a moment from his youth basketball championship game when he was 12 years old. His standout performance has everyone, except his mom, cheering with excitement. While she was proud, instead of joining in, Kimberly pulled him aside during a timeout and reminded him to stay humble. Stroud said,

“She came over to the bench – and this is during a timeout in overtime – and she grabbed my jersey and was like, ‘Boy, you stay humble no matter what. You do that again, I’m going to take you to the bathroom”

The young quarterback has achieved significant milestones, such as being a highly-rated high school prospect and a two-time Heisman trophy finalist at Ohio State. Moreover, he was selected by the Houston Texans as the No. 2 overall pick and led them to the Divisional Round in his rookie year. Despite these achievements, he has never shown signs of arrogance and has always been appreciative of the lessons his parents taught him.