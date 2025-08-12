Ravens News: Lamar Jackson Targets 7,000 Rushing Yards After Breaking Michael Vick’s Elite Record

The 2024 NFL season may have been the best of Lamar Jackson’s career. He set new highs in passing yards (4,172), passing touchdowns (41), and recorded the league’s fourth-best single-season passer rating (119.6). On top of that, he racked up 915 rushing yards and vaulted above Michael Vick to claim the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

Jackson enters the 2025 campaign with 6,173 rushing yards to his name. Shockingly, that’s just 214 fewer yards than Christian McCaffrey. It’s also tied with Alfred Morris for the 96th-most of all time. And with another strong year on the ground, he could eclipse 7,000 rushing yards.

Lamar Jackson has made 103 appearances in his NFL career. His career average of 59.9 rush yards per game is the best of any quarterback in league history by a wide margin. Justin Fields (50.2) and Michael Vick (42.7) are second and third, respectively. He doesn’t pile up rushing touchdowns like Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts, but his dual-threat dominance is undeniable.

Jackson posted his fewest rushing attempts per game (8.2) last year. That obviously doesn’t bode well for his chances to break 7,000 rushing yards. However, his 6.6 yards per carry was a full yard higher than his 2023 average. If he can produce that mark alongside Derrick Henry for the second straight season, he’d surpass 7,000 rushing yards in the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 17 meeting with the Green Bay Packers.

When it comes to reaching the 7,000-yard plateau, Jackson repeating his 2024 per-game production doesn’t leave him much room for error, especially when you consider it came in a historically efficient offense. If the Ravens can’t replicate things, his rushing numbers could suffer. But there’s no reason to believe they won’t; they brought back 10 of 11 offensive starters and added DeAndre Hopkins to the fold.

Yes, Baltimore could also become more prolific through the air, which would cut into Jackson’s rushing attempts. But the Ravens offense is at its best when Jackson is utilizing his legs. His rushing ability from the quarterback position is second to none. It will always be part of Baltimore’s attack. Barring something unexpected, he’ll have 7,000 rushing yards by the time the season ends.