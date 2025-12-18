‘Chinese Takeout and PUBG’: Brandon Graham on How He Celebrated His Historic Win vs. the Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles had a get-right game this past weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they took full advantage. They won 31-0, leaving no doubt about the outcome. And in the process, defensive end Brandon Graham made history.

According to the record books, Graham became the oldest Eagle to ever record a sack in a game on Sunday. At 37 years and 255 days old, no other player in franchise history has done so at an older age. For good measure, Graham added a second sack, giving him his only two of the season.

However, rather than celebrating grandly, Graham kept it lowkey. He went in dad mode after the game, running errands and picking up food for the family.

“I just figured I’d go make some runs. So, I picked up some food for everybody. We go to our favorite little Chinese place,” Graham shared on his podcast.

Additionally, the defensive end picked up a Christmas gift for his wife, though he didn’t want to spoil the surprise on air. He also went to Dick’s Sporting Goods to get a new snowsuit for his daughter. All in all, they were typical, relatable dad errands.

When he got home, Graham wrapped up the night by talking some trash while playing video games online.

“Got a couple of hours to myself, so I was on the game a little bit. Talking my trash, having fun,” Graham shared. “I was playing PUBG, that’s the name of it. It’s like Fortnite, but it’s like the real version. Not all that cartoon stuff.”

It sounds like a great end to a long day. Not every fan expects players to be so relatable after an NFL game, which is why Graham’s postgame activities were so cool to hear about.

After winning the Super Bowl last season, Graham retired on top. He played 15 seasons and was one of the best defenders in Eagles history. Many were excited when he announced his comeback, but he hadn’t made much of an impact since.

Sunday, however, was all about Graham. Now the franchise’s oldest player to ever record a sack, he’s firmly in the team’s history books. Props to him.