Ravens OC Todd Monken’s Wife Had a Simple Solution to Husband’s Complex Looking Problems

When it comes to the Ravens’ Offense, Todd Monken holds all the cards. But, it seems the true source of wisdom for him is his wife. Monken recently shared a light-hearted yet insightful story, quoting the straightforward advice given by his wife. Reportedly, as Todd navigated a dilemma about in-game adjustments, Terri Monken came to his rescue.

In a press conference ahead of the AFC Championship, the Ravens face the Kansas City Chiefs who they haven’t seen this season. The stakes are higher this time, prompting OC Monken to reflect on the team’s performance, execution and momentum all at the same time. However, as he shared the process, he couldn’t stop but quote the candid advice from Terri.

“I don’t know why you just don’t call the plays that work. Just seems that simple! I mean just why would you call anything but the plays that work!” exclaimed Terri in brutal honesty.

While Monken was forced to embrace her wisdom calling her ‘right as usual’, the seasoned coach has made it work since his inception to the Ravens in 2023. Monken has an impressive coaching background including stints with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Southern Mississippi. Consequently, while he appears to be perplexed, his impact has been evident on the Ravens’ offense this season.

The team made strategic investments under Todd Monken’s patronage, signing Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor onboard. Moreover, his expertise in play-calling revitalized the Lamar Jackson-led offense with the best 13-4 record this season. Despite facing health issues, Monken continued his collaboration with Jackson to develop a dynamic offense. The offensive coordinator now faces a challenge in Chiefs, dwelling on their performance against the Buffalo Bills to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of their defense.

What Ravens Offense And Lamar Jackson Can Learn from Josh Allen

The Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills lost narrowly in the Divisional Round despite their explosive start. Allen maintained his numbers with two rushing touchdowns and a noteworthy scramble at Kansas City’s 5-yard line. Despite the win, the 17-13 lead by the Bills during halftime opened the Pandora’s Box for the Chiefs who might want to strengthen their defense ahead of the AFC Championship.

The elimination was also defined by Allen’s lack of throwing abilities and missed opportunities under his leadership. Presented by an opportunity to end the Divisional Round in a tie, Tyler Bass missed his field goal with less than two minutes remaining. However, Lamar Jackson’s offense needs to perform better to accomplish the mission of taking the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson might take his lead if he focuses on the ground game just as James Cook did. While this shouldn’t be a challenge for Jackson’s dual-threat abilities, creating lanes upfront can be equally beneficial. Additionally, Allen balanced his rushing and passing to grant the Bills a 24-20 lead ahead of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs defense who have faced a hard time for the later part of the season, might help the Lamar Jackson-led offense to thrive.