Redditors Find Eerie Similarities Between Caleb Williams and Mitch Trubisky

A lot of people were bullish on the potential of the Chicago Bears under Ben Johnson. But 11-4 and the No. 2 seed in the NFC is well beyond even the most optimistic expectations.

Johnson has been a wizard in his first year as an NFL head coach. He has worked through some issues in quarterback Caleb Williams’ game while still allowing the second-year signal-caller to improvise and create, which is what makes him special.

And there’s no debating it. Williams has been great this year. He leads the league with six fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives, including the thrilling overtime win over the Green Bay Packers. That game was capped by what may have been the best throw of the NFL season from Williams.

Unfortunately, Bears fans are used to disappointment. So, during this most exciting of weeks following that exhilarating win over Green Bay, fans on Reddit are finding something to worry about: Williams’ similarities to former failed first-round Bears QB Mitch Trubisky.

“Sophomore season with the Bears. Caleb Williams: 11-4, 3791 total yards, 27 total TDs. Mitch Trubisky: 11-3, 3644 total yards, 27 total TDs,” one Bears fan posted on Reddit.

Like Williams, Mitch Trubisky was a first-round pick by the Bears and the first QB selected in his draft (2017). After a mediocre rookie season, Trubisky took off in year two, much like Williams has.

However, while the stats and draft pedigree may look similar, Williams was clearly a more highly-touted prospect. He’s more athletic than his predecessor, better at off-platform throws, and has a stronger arm overall. Trubisky isn’t hitting D.J. Moore for that OT winner. No chance. And fans largely recognize that.

“Mitch averaged 230 yards and threw 12 INTs. Caleb averages 260 yards and has thrown 6 INTs so far,” pointed out one fan under the post.

“The Bears had the easiest schedule in the NFL that Trubisky year, per PFRs SOS rating. The Bears have the easiest schedule in the NFC this year, per PFRs SOS rating. These things can cause anomalously great seasons that are mirages, followed by seasons that feel like regression. I’m a Caleb Williams fan, but I’m going to be cautious with my enthusiasm because I’ve seen this movie before,” explained one fan.

“Bears fans are giving in and feeling joy. The perfect opportunity for pain has emerged,” quipped one rival fan.

“Their first playoff game better not come down to a kick,” joked a fourth one.

That last fan was referring to how that 2018 season with Trubisky ended: the infamous double-doink missed kick at the end of regulation that sealed Chicago’s 16-15 loss to the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

And funny enough, the Bears could very well go up against another defending-champion Eagles team here in the 2025 playoffs. Though that would require at least one playoff win for Williams, which would put him ahead of Trubisky in that respect as well.