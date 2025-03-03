mobile app bar

“Be for Real”: Fans Debate Travis Hunter’s Bold Bid to Win the Offensive and Defensive Rookie Awards

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

The year 2025 has been nothing short of extraordinary for Travis Hunter, and he hopes to carry that momentum as he nears the final stretch of his journey to the NFL. As a dynamic two-way star, excelling as both a defensive back and wide receiver, Hunter dominated the college football scene, collecting a haul of prestigious awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Lott Trophy, Biletnikoff Award, Walter Camp Award, and Chuck Bednarik Award, among others. But he isn’t stopping there.

Hunter has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to playing both positions at the next level. He has now set an even loftier goal of making history as a rookie by winning top honors on both sides of the ball.

During a rapid-fire interview, the interviewer posed a tough question to Colorado’s star cornerback: If he had to choose, would he rather win Offensive Rookie of the Year or Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first NFL season? Hunter refused to pick just one.

Instead, he set his sights on making history, aiming to claim both awards by excelling on both sides of the ball.

“Both of them. It’s that simple,” was his short answer.

The bar is already high, but Hunter’s ambitions are even higher. Winning just one Rookie of the Year award is a rare feat—but claiming both? Nearly unheard of. While Hunter might have full faith in himself, fans remain skeptical.

“Won’t win either be for real,” one skeptic asked the young talent to be realistic.

A few even worry that pushing himself to play both ways could lead to injury, making his dream an impossible—and risky task.

Someone commented,

Others said,

However, some fans remain invested in his journey, believing he has the talent and work ethic to thrive at the NFL level.

If Travis Hunter is forced to focus on just one position, he may lean toward playing cornerback. His preferences make that clear—he values two interceptions over two touchdowns, a defensive touchdown over an offensive one, and the thrill of silencing a crowd as a shutdown DB.

Playing both positions comes with trade-offs. Lining up as a wide receiver means bigger paychecks but also a higher risk of injury. Meanwhile, playing cornerback offers more durability but typically comes with a lower salary.

However, the lifespan of a DB’s career is generally shorter than that of a receiver, as the position demands elite athleticism—making it a young man’s game.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 1300 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Share this article

Don’t miss these