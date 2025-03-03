“Be for Real”: Fans Debate Travis Hunter’s Bold Bid to Win the Offensive and Defensive Rookie Awards

The year 2025 has been nothing short of extraordinary for Travis Hunter, and he hopes to carry that momentum as he nears the final stretch of his journey to the NFL. As a dynamic two-way star, excelling as both a defensive back and wide receiver, Hunter dominated the college football scene, collecting a haul of prestigious awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Lott Trophy, Biletnikoff Award, Walter Camp Award, and Chuck Bednarik Award, among others. But he isn’t stopping there.

Advertisement

Hunter has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to playing both positions at the next level. He has now set an even loftier goal of making history as a rookie by winning top honors on both sides of the ball.

During a rapid-fire interview, the interviewer posed a tough question to Colorado’s star cornerback: If he had to choose, would he rather win Offensive Rookie of the Year or Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first NFL season? Hunter refused to pick just one.

Instead, he set his sights on making history, aiming to claim both awards by excelling on both sides of the ball.

“Both of them. It’s that simple,” was his short answer.

The bar is already high, but Hunter’s ambitions are even higher. Winning just one Rookie of the Year award is a rare feat—but claiming both? Nearly unheard of. While Hunter might have full faith in himself, fans remain skeptical.

“Won’t win either be for real,” one skeptic asked the young talent to be realistic.

Wont win either be for real — mike honcho (@martellllo) March 2, 2025

Playing 2 positions, doesn’t get him paid more, it just gets you used more, then your career is half as long as it could be, making him half the money he could make, but I hope he can do it if they let him, which they won’t lol — Christian (@ellsworthjetson) March 3, 2025

A few even worry that pushing himself to play both ways could lead to injury, making his dream an impossible—and risky task.

Bros gonna get hurt. — Eagle Picks (@eaglelockem) March 2, 2025

Someone commented,

He ain’t playing neither unless Deion is the coach pic.twitter.com/PgPht94MWv — Horse Pilled (@HorsePilled_PFL) March 2, 2025

Others said,

He’s got big surprise coming, he’s not going up against Delaware, Wyoming. — henry (@Tellstar26Henry) March 2, 2025

However, some fans remain invested in his journey, believing he has the talent and work ethic to thrive at the NFL level.

I am very invested in witnessing him see this through at the next level — Condoriano Ken (@kdazilma) March 2, 2025

If Travis Hunter is forced to focus on just one position, he may lean toward playing cornerback. His preferences make that clear—he values two interceptions over two touchdowns, a defensive touchdown over an offensive one, and the thrill of silencing a crowd as a shutdown DB.

Playing both positions comes with trade-offs. Lining up as a wide receiver means bigger paychecks but also a higher risk of injury. Meanwhile, playing cornerback offers more durability but typically comes with a lower salary.

However, the lifespan of a DB’s career is generally shorter than that of a receiver, as the position demands elite athleticism—making it a young man’s game.