“Refs Couldn’t Save Them”: Bills Fans Jubilant As The Chiefs Lose Their First Game After 338 Days

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and safety Bryan Cook (6) after making a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As a fan succinctly pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), “the refs couldn’t save” the Chiefs today. Just when fans (of every other team except the Chiefs) were getting bored of watching the Chiefs win week after week, Josh Allen’s Bills handed them their first loss of the season.

It was already going to be one of the best games to watch this season, and Allen made it even better by giving the Bills the honor of being the first team to beat last year’s Super Bowl winners. Fans, understandably, were beside themselves, as they took to social media to celebrate.

Of course, there were going to be jabs about the perceived favoritism by the officials for the Chiefs.

This fan was so stoked, they had to use a GIF to express their emotions:

In the highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 AFC divisional playoff game, Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday edged past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a 30 – 21 win. Kansas was trailing for much of the game. Allen capped off the Bills’ win with a decisive 26-yard touchdown run late in the final minutes of the game.

This win not only ended the Chiefs’ impressive 15-game winning streak dating back to last season (338 days) but also extended the Bills’ own winning streak to six games.

