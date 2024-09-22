Report: Nick Sirianni Uses Conor McGregor as Extra Push of Motivation for the Team After Loss to the Falcons

Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, is on the hot seat! His team started last season with a 10-1 record, but they couldn’t maintain their footing and were ousted in the first round of the playoffs. The 2024 season hasn’t started well either, as the club fell short against the Falcons last week. But Sirianni is far from done this year.

Ahead of their hotly anticipated bout against the Saints on the road, the 43-year-old head coach made it very clear what the team’s goal must be this week. And he did so by showing his team a video of MMA fighter Conor McGregor discussing growth through adversity.

The NFL franchise that doesn’t want to fall to a 2-1 record must take to heart the head coach’s rallying cry: “Attack, attack, attack.”

It’s quite clear as to why Sirianni chose McGregor as the final push that the Eagles need. The three-time UFC champ has time and time again showcased his commitment to doing better. He has preached constant improvement and a mindset that embraces growth. This is arguably what the NFL franchise needs right now.

Notably, Sirianni has previously admitted that he showed his team a video from 1993 of the Eagles to illustrate what team unity looks like.

Nick Sirianni says in the past he has shown the team video from the 1993 Phillies to show the importance of team unity — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 20, 2024

Clearly, the head coach isn’t leaving any stone unturned to nudge the team in the right direction. Former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, however, has a contrasting opinion about the team’s performances in the past few years.

DeSean Jackson calls the Eagles “mediocre,” and just as bad as the Cowboys

DeSean, who was selected by the Eagles in 2008 and played for the team for eight seasons, isn’t quite happy with how his former team has performed over the years. He seems particularly frustrated with how they lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs in 2022.

“This Eagles team, it’s like a heartache… If we go back to the Super Bowl (LVII), yes, we played against Patrick Mahomes, yes, we should have won. But you can’t live off should have, would have, and could have,” he said on The 25 10 Show.

The three-time Pro Bowler believes that his former team is currently trying to live up to the hype they created when Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. However, he argues that when it comes to showcasing brilliance on the field against winning teams; they have repeatedly failed.

In making this point, DeSean indirectly hinted that Sirianni hasn’t done a good job leading the team to victory when it matters:

“So, what I’m seeing right now from the Eagles is, they’re like in between. They are great players but they haven’t learned how to win great. Little things like that, there’s no way great teams and great coaches allow that to happen.”

It’s quite evident that the Eagles have a lot to prove this year. Going to the Super Bowl and losing comes with great “heartache,” as DeSean said. And it can only be alleviated if Jalen takes the Eagles all the way this year.

With two minutes left on the clock before halftime, the Saints are currently leading the game by just 3 points. The game is far from over, and the Eagles can bounce back at any moment. The Eagles faithful, along with Sirianni and DeSean, are counting on it.