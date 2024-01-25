Responding to Shaquille O’Neal’s Query on Emerging QBs Running the Ball, Tom Brady Once Revealed Why His Career Lasted Over 2 Decades

A 23-year-long career filled with accolades after accolades will be very hard to replicate, and even Tom Brady feels the same way. Mere months after hanging up his cleats for good, the ex-Patriots man had an interesting chat with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal on the former’s podcast ‘Let’s Go!‘ while discussing how Brady managed to maintain consistency, reaching well into his mid-40s.

Advertisement

Shaq initially posed the question to the seven-time Super Bowl champ about who, according to Brady, has the potential to emulate his success. Without skipping a beat, TB12 expressed how Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is poised to reach great heights with a history-rich team and alongside a coach who has lived and breathed football for a very long time.

However, Brady also cast his doubts and added how Mahomes has to go out there and do it season after season, which is rarely seen. He further emphasized how he was able to do it year after year in every single game, not only shattering records but also setting them at an exceptionally high standard. He couldn’t step onto the gridiron only twice: once after tearing his ACL in 2008 and then after the Deflategate controversy in 2015.

Advertisement

Brady further explained that he never put his team in a position they couldn’t get out of. For instance, the star QB, while facing a Ray Lewis-led defense, would always avoid throwing the ball down the middle in order to avoid injuries. He ran the ball when absolutely necessary, which is a stark contrast to today’s day and age. In Brady’s view, it’s highly improbable for a dual-threat QB to play in the league for 23 years.

“Running quarterbacks don’t last that long. So I don’t know who can play for 21 years, I really don’t. I know what it took, and it took a lot. I’m sure some of the people have ambitions to try, but there are a lot of things that need to go your way,” Brady said. “The only reason why I was able to do it was because I had so many people there to support me — physically, mentally, emotionally.”

The only dual-threat QB to remain in this season’s postseason is Lamar Jackson, who has even become an MVP favorite among fans and pundits alike. He’s set to meet with two-time Super Bowl champ and Brady’s successor, Patrick Mahomes, in the AFC championship on Sunday.

Can Patrick Mahomes Reach Tom Brady’s Level?

Mahomes might not run like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, but his leadership skills speak volumes. Much like Brady, the reigning MVP isn’t aiming to become the highest-paid QB. He didn’t even push for a contract restructure when even Jalen Hurts, last year’s runner-up champ, inked a more lucrative deal than his.

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ QB is certainly following in the footsteps of Brady, and he’s doing a damn good job. According to an article by the Toronto Sun, Mahomes has already surpassed Brady in a few areas, like 6000 more passing yards in 86 starts and 70 more touchdowns than Brady’s. Moreover, the Chiefs QB also has more Championship appearances, more MVPs, a better percentage, and fewer interceptions compared to Brady’s early years in the NFL.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1749489019279315066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, the two-time MVP has made it known that he is prepared to reach or surpass Brady’s accolades. While acknowledging the unbelievable feat held by TB12, Mahomes expressed that he strives to get as close as he can in an interview before the 2023 regular season.

“Seven’s a lot, but I’ll strive to get as close as I can,” Mahomes said. “To win seven Super Bowls and be in 10 Super Bowls, it’s crazy to even think about, even for me today,” as per Toronto Sun.

Time and time again, Mahomes has proven to be an exceptional shot-caller for the Chiefs. With three Super Bowl appearances and one on the way, if everything goes right, the star QB might once again etch his name in NFL history. However, to reach Brady’s feat, a whopping seven-time Lombardies, notably more than any franchise, will take decades-long dedication to the game.

Mahomes isn’t known to be a dual-threat QB, but he has played rough a few times since starting for the Chiefs in 2018. Just last year, despite getting injured in the Divisional Round against the Jaguars, he insisted on playing, pleading and shouting on the sidelines, even hurling his coat onto the ground.

While his intentions are pure, one can only wonder if they will result in a long-lasting career. Nevertheless, he’s currently doing it better than anyone and will surely rack up record after record in the coming years.