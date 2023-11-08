“Rest Of The Dallas Cowboys Need To Step Up”: Ryan Clark Won’t Blame Dak Prescott If the Cowboys Go Ringless This Season

The Dallas Cowboys are looking better than ever this season, yet the noise on their starting QB hasn’t slowed down. In their recent matchup, the America’s Team suffered a 23-28 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a neck-to-neck game, but their defeat has sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world. The star quarterback Dak Prescott played exceptionally well last week, and former NFL star Ryan Clark made sure to stand by him.

Ryan Clark believes that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are putting up respectable numbers this season. The team is right behind their NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles with a 5-3 winning record. Even though they lost the last game, Clark thinks it’s unfair to put the blame on Prescott alone. He believes critics are trying to suppress the star QB’s confidence even after he has given ground-breaking performances this season.

Ryan Clark also highlighted how even fellow sports commentator Stephen A. Smith may have been expecting the Cowboys’ QB to face challenges this season. However, Prescott has defied all odds and delivered exceptional performances in the last two weeks. Furthermore, Clark expressed his happiness as the star QB spoke confidently during the press conference throughout the entire week and did not give critics a chance to point fingers.

Dak Prescott Shouldn’t Bear Sole Responsibility for Dallas Cowboys

ESPN‘s analyst, Ryan Clark, on the show ‘Get Up‘, talked about how Dak Prescott has shown absolute dominance this season and is a serious Super Bowl contender. He also mentioned how the star QB missed key plays by a margin, which shows his potential to lead the Cowboys to championships.

Furthermore, Clark highlighted Prescott‘s superior performance against elite quarterbacks in recent games. Notably, the star QB threw three touchdown passes for 374 yards in the matchup against the Eagles. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts recorded two touchdown passes for 207 yards.

The former NFL star expressed his belief that the Cowboys have a solid shot at making it to the Super Bowl. He then clarified that if they don’t secure the top spot, it shouldn’t fall solely on Dak Prescott’s shoulders. He stressed the need for the rest of the Dallas Cowboys to step up to show confidence in their leading QB in achieving further success.

“We got a player that showed he can be amongst the elite. So now the rest of the Dallas Cowboys need to step up and help him get there,” said Ryan Clark.

In his eight games so far, Prescott has thrown 13 passing touchdowns for 2011 yards, with a completion percentage of 70.2. Moreover, the two-time Pro Bowler has been averaging 17.5 fantasy points per game and has amassed 140.24 points in eight games, which is considered fair. In the upcoming showdown, the Dallas Cowboys will host the game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 12, and the anticipation among fans is palpable.