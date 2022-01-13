“Rob Gronkowski can have dinner with his tight ends. I’m going out with the o-linemen.” Tom Brady jokes about not getting invited to Bucs’ tight end’s dinner after getting him $1M incentive

Tom Brady may have gotten Rob Gronkowski an extra $1M but didn’t get invited to his celebratory dinner. But the GOAT is not taking it to heart.

Going into the Bucs-Panthers game, Gronkowski had to pick up 7 catches for $500k in incentive money and 85 yards for another $500k. The TE managed to pick 85 yards in the first 3 quarters. Then late in the fourth quarter as Gronkowski needed one more catch to get out of Week 18 $500k richer.

And Tom Brady did exactly that, fighting with Bruce Arians to get Gronk his money.

Tom Brady defied Bruce Arians and came back into game to help get Gronk his final catch for $500k incentive pic.twitter.com/bwwV8dZWDX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 10, 2022

Tom Brady joked about not getting an invite to Rob Gronkowski’s dinner celebration.

During Monday’s episode of “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guestlist for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations.

“I don’t know, man. That’s OK. I know what he eats. Let’s just say it’s not along the guidelines of TB12 so he can have his dinner without me,” Brady said.

“He’s amazing, I mean, what he’s done this year,” Brady said of Gronkowski. “He just, the guy’s an incredible player, he’s a great teammate, and I think what he does day in and day out to prepare himself is what blows me away. I think he’s the greatest tight end in NFL history. What he does in the run game, the pass game, the kind of teammate he is, he’s amazing.”

Brady said he would take his O-Linemen out to dinner instead.

“I’m going to take my linemen out because those guys balled out all year. Maybe I’m going to take them to Morton’s and get them a nice steak because those boys deserve it. Those guys had a hell of a year. Tristan [Wirfs], Alex Cappa, [Ryan] Jensen, Donnie [Smith], and Ali Marpet, man, those guys balled out,” Brady continued Monday. “Gronk can have his dinner with all his tight ends. I’m going out with the o-linemen. Sorry, Gronk, I’m going to miss you. Just make sure you’re not out too late.”

