‘Retired Tom Brady Looks Like Frankenstein’: Skip Bayless Reveals His Wife’s Hot Take on GOAT QB

Veteran talk show host Skip Bayless is back to taking aim at Tom Brady on social media. And his wife is not far behind. After his most recent tweet calling Brady out for allegedly partying on yachts with supermodels, Bayless has now decided to involve his beloved.

Advertisement

During the latest installment of his self-produced YouTube series, Bayless brought out his wife for a couple-powered edition of his usual programming, and suffice to say, she didn’t let his audience down.

“He left football and I don’t even know who this guy is,” Bayless remarked. “He doesn’t look the same,” Ernestine blurted. “Yea. You always refer to him as sort of a Frankenstein,” Bayless confirmed. She then speculated that Brady has likely undergone multiple cosmetic procedures, suggesting “I guess he’s done a lot of work. Whether it’s filler, or botox, or what. He doesn’t look like the guy that was on the field.”

According to Dr. Elie Levine, one of New York City’s premier plastic surgeons, Bayless’ wife is likely much more correct than she realizes, because when you start to examine Brady’s hairline, lack of wrinkles, and his general facial volume as a whole, the evidence is pretty damning.

“One of the signs of having a heavy brow is that you have to use your forehead muscles a lot more to elevate that brow. The only way you wouldn’t do that is if there’s some neuromodulator involved. So something like Botox definitely appears to be in use here… Having too good a hairline, which he has for his age, it looks unnatural. It looks kind of off. And so, there’s no question that his hair has improved or changed.”

Now, of course, these likely aren’t the kinds of speculations that Brady is appreciative of. After all, he is a middle-aged man who is also a somewhat freshly minted divorcee, so personal appearance is probably a more sensitive topic for him right now.

It is worth mentioning, however, that this is why it is important to take care of yourself as much as possible, because one thing that’s more embarrassing than a few wrinkles in your 40s is having people realize the fact that you’re still scared of wrinkles in your 50s.