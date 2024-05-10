Retired Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment in College Football: “My First Pass”

Jul 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks onto the South Lawn of the White House as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are honored for their Super Bowl LV Championship. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has proven over and over again that no other QB is anywhere close to him in terms of skills, dominance, or mindset. However, even the greats have to start somewhere, and as a beginner, Brady had some embarrassing moments. While he came to the NFL as a dominant whirlwind, Brady in college was an entirely different story. However, there is no shame in admitting your past flaws and Brady did just that through his own X (Twitter) account.

Advertisement

Brady spoke about the kind of lessons he learned from his college football day. He opened up about his first-ever pass in college. Incidentally, this was one of his most embarrassing moments in college. He explained the situation and said,

“My first pass in college I ever threw hit the guy right in the numbers and he ran for a touchdown. Except I do it to the middle linebacker for UCLA who f*ck*ng caught the ball, mid-chest and ran it 45 yards for an interception return for a touchdown.”

This happened to a young Brady, in front of a Michigan crowd, with his high school watching. Even after such a moment, Brady was able to muster strength and face his adversity head-on.

Since then, the QB has faced adversity head-on and proven his greatness. His mindset to battle adversity has helped him conquer the most arduous situations. With the kind of message his career has etched in people’s minds, he has been an inspiration. And he has served as an inspiration to his alma mater as well.

The Kind of Inspiration Tom Brady Brought to Michigan

More than 10 years ago, the ex-Patriots QB did something special for his alma mater. When the Michigan Huskies were going to play against Houston in the College Football Playoff championship, Brady delivered a heart-moving speech for the players.

Per Talk Sport, he highlighted how special Michigan was to him. Even though he wasn’t a decorated recruit out of high school, he found his place and opportunity in Michigan. Furthermore, Michigan gave him the platform he needed to step up to the level of the NFL.

In many ways, Brady became the NFL GOAT because of his university and he reminded the current players about this path.

He explained that the bonds he formed with his teammates are lifelong and that the players who wear the Michigan helmets are carrying the hopes of all those who’ve worn it before them. While his story is inspirational enough, Brady made sure that the young amateur players heard the importance of playing for Michigan from him.

Armed with the motivation Brady gave, the Michigan players stepped onto the gridiron, invincible. They ended up winning the CFP finale, getting a championship for their team. And as for Brady? His story of accomplishment and sheer willpower in the face of adversity remains an inspiration to this day.