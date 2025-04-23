“Retiring His Number at Colorado Has…”: Redditors Decode Why Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Stock Has Plummeted Big Time

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; West quarterback Shedeur Sanders of Colorado (2) looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the East at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Just a day before the draft, things couldn’t get worse for Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes QB’s stock has steadily dropped throughout the scouting process. Once a lock for the top 5, the son of Prime Time now finds himself slipping to the second round in the latest betting odds. That’s right, we’re talking about the same guy who was once projected to go ahead of Cam Ward, just a few months ago.

ESPN writer Seth Walder was quick to spot the shift. He took to Blue Sky to note that Shedeur’s odds had officially moved — but with an important caveat.

“Shedeur Sanders is currently -120 to go in the second round at ESPN BET. Caveat that it’s a one-wayish market with more vig than a normal bet, so that still probably implies <50%. But still,” Walder wrote. So, what exactly happened?

Confused and looking for answers, some Redditors have come to the conclusion that Shedeur’s jersey retirement did more harm than good.

“I have nothing to prove this, but I genuinely believe retiring his number at Colorado has somehow hurt his draft stock even more,” they wrote.

“Attitude matters with a QB. I’m beginning to think GMs aren’t a fan of his,” someone responded.

One of the most important qualities for a team’s talisman is his attitude. If teams believe that the jersey retirement, combined with other red flags from Shedeur’s pre-draft interviews, signals a poor attitude, then that’s a major issue.

Other Redditors felt that a second-round selection is a fair reflection of Shedeur. “Mediocre arm and athleticism, doesn’t throw with anticipation, and you get him and the circus. Second round seems right,” they penned.

Some were simply baffled by the whole ordeal. “Some team that’s a good franchise is going to get him at a bargain, and everyone’s going to be like ‘how could we let this happen’,” one commented.

Look, there’s no way around it at this point. Shedeur’s stock is plummeting faster than a wingless plane. Even some of the most popular publications have started to accept this as fact. But a second-round fall for Shedeur would be ludicrous.

This is exactly why ESPN placed odds on this one-way bet. A one-way bet means you can only bet “yes” on Shedeur falling to the second round, not “no.” So, Walder’s tweet is a bit misleading.

Still, it’s surprising that betting lines are opening up with Shedeur falling closer to the second than the first. We’ll see how things play out tomorrow, though. If we had to guess, Shedeur will probably be hearing his name called in the first round.