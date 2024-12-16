RGIII and His Wife Grete Give Valuable Advice to Travis Hunter and His Fiancee Amid Intense Scrutiny of Their Relationship

On Saturday, Travis Hunter earned the NCAA’s highest honor, winning the Heisman Trophy in the closest race in 15 years. There to celebrate the honor with him were his coach, Deion Sanders, his teammate and QB, Shedeur Sanders, his mother, Ferrante Harris, and, most conspicuously, his fiancee, Leanna Lenee. Unfortunately, a lot of the attention was focused on Lenee’s reactions during the event rather than on the athlete himself.

Advertisement

Lenee became the subject of backlash after what many claimed to be her unacceptable behavior toward Travis. Some also are claiming that she is with the two-way star for fame and money. Following this outburst, former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL QB Robert Griffin III, now a pundit, and his wife, Grete Sadeiko, offered Hunter and his fiancée some advice.

“My advice to him, and my wife’s advice to her in the moment, was to just continue to live your life and enjoy each other. As long as they’re enjoying the moment and enjoying each other, it doesn’t matter what anybody on the outside says,” RG3 said on the latest episode of Up & Adams.

“And mob mentality, Kay, you know how this goes. Mob mentality can turn something that’s nothing into something. So our advice to them was just continue to love each other, make private, whatever you want to make private. But I think people giving exposes on their relationship, especially in the national media, they gotta chill with that,” the former quarterback continued.

What did @RGIII and his wife say to Travis Hunter and his fiancé at the Heisman ceremony??? Heisman looking after a Heisman 🧡🔊@heykayadams @GGriffinIII pic.twitter.com/0in4X7ZSs6 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 16, 2024

While Griffin’s advice shouldn’t ruffle any major feathers, there are some issues here. First of all, one of the main problems commentators have had with Lenee is that she really doesn’t seem to be “enjoying the moment” at all.

Furthermore, as a former Heisman Trophy winner who later divorced the wife he met in college, one would think RG3’s advice for Hunter, specifically, would be a little bit more nuanced than these moral platitudes he shared.

The criticism of Lenee began in earnest following Colorado’s final regular season game of the season, during which Hunter stamped himself as the Heisman favorite with three TD receptions and an interception on defense. After the game, an elated Hunter was attempting to embrace Lenee on the sideline, but she seemed resistant.

On Saturday, there was more peculiar behavior from Hunter’s fiancee. When Hunter won the award, she was the last of his four supporters to get up and hug him. Even when she did get up, Deion Sanders had to give her a nudge to do so, which did not go unnoticed by the internet.

😂 nah man why coach Deion sanders had to push Travis hunter gf to stand up 😭 PRAY FOR TRAVIS MAN https://t.co/vnmx6RpFtw — x (@napkingcolejr) December 15, 2024

After the ceremony, Hunter was filmed taking pictures with fans. During the video, Lenee, who was sitting on an adjacent couch, can be seen having a seemingly frosty exchange. While the audio for the clip is poor, one Twitter user claimed to hear her say “Am I supposed to just sit here all day,” while Hunter was interacting with fans.

There’s no certainty that she did, in fact, say that. But if she did, the answer is clear: yes; you are supposed to just sit there. Hunter even spoke about how he intentionally keeps his hands off women fans when taking photos with them to avoid upsetting his fiancee. We can see that awkward technique in action at the start of the clip:

Travis Hunter girlfriend giving him attitude for taking pictures with fans at a schedule event: “Am I suppose to just sit here all day” 😭😭 nahh bro need to get rid of her pic.twitter.com/lWa1go2FHX — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) December 15, 2024

While RG3 said Hunter is getting a crash course on fame, it seems that his fiancee might be the one who actually needs it.

Hunter, meanwhile, has remained steadfast in his support of his embattled fiancee. He said that Lenee has been crying and drinking a lot because of the backlash and criticism she’s received. Hunter told those who have been posting about Lenee that they need to “get a life” or find their “own girl”, but also called for fans to send her more positivity.

“I’d rather all ya’ll leave right now and go send a text message to her, so when she wakes up in the morning and gets on her phone, it’s nothing but positivity.”

Travis Hunter defends his fiancée while addressing the backlash she received for her comments as he was taking photos with fans and says that she has been crying and drinking all day because of the hate she’s been receiving 😳 pic.twitter.com/vk3kZpmmnQ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 16, 2024

While Lenee’s actions in the above videos do invite criticism, it’s probably a little overblown. As RG3 said, “They gotta chill with that”. However, Lenee also needs to come to grips with her fiancee’s newfound fame. He’s expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so he’s only going to get bigger from here.