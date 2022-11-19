Mike Williams Injury Update: Will The Chargers WR Play Against The Chiefs?

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) scores a touchdown in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 11th week of the 2022 NFL season has begun, and as new injury information comes in, daily practice reports are getting longer and longer.

On Wednesday, the Chargers conducted yet another practice in anticipation of their Week 11 encounter with the Chiefs. Mike Williams, a wide receiver, was one of those who missed out because of a Knee injury.

In Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, Williams sustained a high ankle sprain. Before getting assistance to leave the field, he had 86 yards and a touchdown.

WR Mike Williams (knee) out for the rest of the game. #LACvsDAL — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 23, 2017

Williams, who leads the Chargers with 495 receiving yards to tie for 10th in the NFL, has been a go-to option in the team’s passing attack this season. In three of his first five games of the season, he surpassed 100 yards.

Mike Williams Injury Update

Mike Williams’ status to play against the Chiefs in Week 11 is questionable. Williams participated in a limited capacity in practice on Thursday, but joined Allen in the Chargers’ walk-through on Friday.

Williams (ankle) returned to practice for the first time on Wednesday in a limited capacity, and he might play in the game this Sunday night.

injury update: Mike Williams (ankle) is questionable to return. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 23, 2022

Williams will probably receive the “questionable” label after two consecutive limited sessions to close out the week. However, the fact that he was on the practice field ought to give fantasy owners confidence in a possible Week 11 comeback.

Reintroducing Williams to the Chargers’ offence would give it the much-needed boost it needs to succeed without a big-play threat. Williams did have his best performance of the year in Week 2’s game against the Chiefs, catching eight passes.

The 2022 season, when the first-round pick from 2017 set a career-high with 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns, proved to be his breakout year.

