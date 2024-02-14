After Winning the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Taylor Swift Song He Sang in the Shower

This NFL season, Taylor Swift strutted into the Kansas City Chiefs’ clan, carrying her iconic self into the football arena. In her rookie year as a Chiefs fan, she cheered the team, all the way to their Super Bowl victory. While she gradually became a favorite of the Chiefs Kingdom, it seems that Taylor fever has affected quarterback Patrick Mahomes just a little more.

In a recent questionnaire session with the SportsCenter after their third win on the Big Stage, Mahomes openly answered some personal questions while enjoying some downtime at Disneyland. On being asked about the last song he found himself singing in the shower, Mahomes didn’t hesitate to share his choice of “Fearless” by Taylor Swift.

The selection of “Fearless” for Mahomes’, suits the mindset of a three-time SB Champion. Undeniably, he and the core made the Chiefs a dynasty with their third Super Bowl in the last five years. But, the choice of song also speaks of the acceptance that Taylor Swift has received amongst Travis Kelce’s teammates. While this was a stunning answer, Patrick Mahomes indirectly praised another singer, wanting to see him at the halftime show.

When prompted about his dream halftime show performer for the Super Bowl, he revealed his admiration for Drake. This might also be a great day for Drake who won $2.3 million for betting on the Chiefs’. Subsequently, being chosen by his hero as a halftime favorite was another win for the Canadian singer. A halftime show with Drake’s energy and the SB with Mahomes’ enthusiasm- paints quite the picture for upcoming years.

Patrick Mahomes Shouts Out Maxx Crosby

After securing his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP title, Patrick Mahomes took a moment to reflect on the significance of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ latest victory. Speaking to the media after the win, Mahomes expressed that this particular SB holds a special place in his heart.

“This last one is definitely my favorite,” Mahomes admitted, “due to the adversity that we battled through.”

Indeed, the Chiefs entered the Super Bowl as slight underdogs as the No. 3 seed going against the No. 1 seed. However, they overcame the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in a close 25-22 game. Their glory was marked by the challenges of facing opponents like Josh Allen, who defeated the KC clan previously in the season. The AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens was another impediment that the Chiefs overcame with much grace. Despite the odds stacked against them, the Chiefs defended their SB title for the second consecutive year.

In a surprising revelation that followed, Mahomes singled out Maxx Crosby as the toughest defender he has ever faced. The unexpected praise for Crosby sparked a flurry of reactions from fans in the comments section, with many commending Crosby’s skills.

A fan commented- “Mad Maxx straight underdog” while another handful appreciated Crossby with the GIFs of his aggressive clips. One fan even shared a GIF of Crosby raising his hands, seemingly celebrating his recognition from Mahomes. Another fan directly tagged Maxx Crosby, playfully suggesting that Mahomes might be “scared” of facing him again in the future.

Undeniably, Patrick Mahomes’ has emerged as one of the most talented QBs the NFL world has seen. His gameplay and candidness add to his overall recognition as a great sportsperson. As Mahomes looks ahead to his future seasons and Super Bowl successes, he might have his dream win with Drake and Taylor Swift singing Fearless.