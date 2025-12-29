Giants – Raiders Brawl: Fan Who Filmed the Fight Goes Viral for Insane NSFW Commentary

If two of the NFL’s worst teams were going to play a meaningless Week 17 game, it was always going to get weird. Nobody expected it to get this weird. Sunday’s Giants–Raiders matchup in Las Vegas briefly turned into a sideline street fight, and then into a viral moment once a fan in the stands decided to provide his own wildly NSFW play-by-play.

Advertisement

The chaos started midway through the second quarter near New York’s sideline. Giants defensive back Rico Payton and Raiders safety Chigozie Anusiem started jawing after a play. It escalated fast. Payton shoved Anusiem straight into a Gatorade cooler, Anusiem responded by tackling him to the ground, and the two started throwing hands before teammates and officials swarmed in to break it up.

Somehow, no flags were thrown. Fitting, considering how little control anyone seemed to have over this game. The fan was clearly too excited for the fight as he repeatedly yelled, “Kick that n****, Kick that n****, Kick that n****,” before concluding, “And that’s why we wear the Meta glasses.”

At the time, the Giants were up 17–3, a score that barely mattered given what was at stake. Or rather, what wasn’t. Both teams came in with two wins, jockeying not for playoff position but for draft lottery odds. Lose, and the Giants were staring straight at the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A FAN IN THE STAND BECAME A COMMENTER FOR THE FIGHT BETWEEN THE #GIANTS AND THE #RAIDERS. THIS WAS HILARIOUS. 😭😭😭 (🎥@LicensePlateGuy)pic.twitter.com/UPEkcony6h https://t.co/bJ19DpJJym — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 29, 2025

The sideline tension didn’t stop there.

Later in the game, Raiders safety Jamal Adams and Giants quarterback Jameis Winston had to be physically separated after a prolonged screaming match near the Giants’ bench. The confrontation followed a Wan’Dale Robinson catch, with Adams lingering a little too long afterward. Words were exchanged with a Giants coach, Winston jumped in immediately, and suddenly two NFL veterans were chest-to-chest, shoving and yelling while teammates dragged them apart.

Whatever Adams said clearly struck a nerve. Winston wasn’t letting it go.

For a game with “nothing to play for,” it sure didn’t feel that way.

Ironically, the actual football ended up being the least memorable part, though the Giants did everything possible to ruin their own draft positioning. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart led New York to a convincing 34–10 win, throwing for 207 yards and rushing for two touchdowns. Devin Singletary added a short rushing score, and Deonte Banks broke the game open with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown late in the third quarter.

The win snapped a nine-game losing streak and dropped the Giants out of pole position for the top pick, a result that probably annoyed their front office more than anyone involved in the fights.

For the Raiders, it was more of the same. Geno Smith threw for 176 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, giving him an NFL-leading 17 on the season, before leaving with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Kenny Pickett finished the game. Las Vegas has now lost 10 straight games for the second consecutive season and sits with an 80% chance to land the No. 1 pick, per ESPN.