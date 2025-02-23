Rich Eisen Thinks Shedeur Sanders is “More Likely” to Have a Jayden Daniels Like Rookie Season Than Cam Ward

With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the debates surrounding the quarterbacks of the class continue to intensify. From pocket presence to sheer athleticism, nothing is off the table as both fans and analysts alike try to assess who is the best fit for which team. The competition is especially tense between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Sanders set an all-time FBS career record with his 71.8% completion percentage. His 4,134 passing yards were the fourth most by a quarterback in 2024, with his 37 passing touchdowns being the second most of the last season.

While Sanders may own the pass completion metric, Ward outdid him in nearly every other major category. Leading the FBS with 39 passing touchdowns, Ward outpaced his counterpart in passing yards, touchdowns, yards gained per pass attempt, and passer efficiency rating. Furthermore, Ward collected 204 rushing yards while Sanders posted a net loss of 50 yards on the ground in 2024.

With both being good and quite exciting prospects, some have even gone as far as suggesting that they can replicate the success of Jayden Daniels’ rookie season once they are drafted. Chris Brockman and Rich Eisen too entered into the narrative as they bet on which of these prospect signal callers has the best odds of enjoying a Jayden Daniels-esque rookie season.

Favoring Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders over the likes of Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart, Eisen predicted that Sanders is “more likely” to replicate Daniels.

“I met Shedeur Sanders and I know how prepared he is going to be… Ready for the spotlight, ready for prime time.” Unabashedly biased, Eisen admitted that he’s opting for Sanders simply because he’s met him. “I’ll just go with the kid that I know as opposed to the kid that I have yet to meet,” he said on the Rich Eisen show.

Not the most analytically sound argument, but at least Eisen is honest about his favoritism. Providing such predictions at this point in time may be a practice in futility.

Considering that the aforementioned Daniels produced the most offensive yards by a rookie in NFL history en route to securing the Washington Commanders’ first NFC Championship appearance since 1991, it’s unlikely that either Sanders or Ward will replicate that level of success. However, that’s not to say that they can’t enjoy a successful season.

Displaying a healthy dose of competitiveness, both Ward and Sanders have been seen getting into verbal altercations in numerous instances. From personal challenges to personal barbs and banter, it’s safe to say that both men will be looking to outdo the other for the remainder of their respective careers.

While neither player is likely to replicate the historic debut of Daniels, the athleticism and proven game of the former Hurricane give him the edge in this hypothetical. A large part of Daniels’s success came from his ability to remain calm in the pocket while using his legs to extend plays, that’s a description more befitting of Ward than Sanders.

Regardless of what their final numbers may say at the conclusion of the 2025 season, it’s worth highlighting that one of them will more than likely be playing for the Tennessee Titans—a hindrance in and of itself.