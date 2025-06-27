Millionaire Patrick Mahomes is Giving Back to the Community With a $150,000 Scholarship Which Benefits 15 Students

Sports have a unique power to unite people, connecting individuals from all walks of life through a shared passion and forming tight-knit communities in the process. Because athletes live among these fans and interact with them regularly, they often become an extension of that community. Many players recognize the role these fans play in their journey and feel a responsibility to give back to the people who helped shape their success. Patrick Mahomes is one of those athletes.

Advertisement

In the spirit of philanthropy, Patrick Mahomes partnered with Bold.org to launch the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Scholarship Program, a new initiative aimed at uplifting young students. The program will award scholarships worth $10,000 each to fifteen exceptional high school seniors—five each from the Kansas City area, Tyler, Texas area, and Lubbock County.

Recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, leadership qualities, and community involvement. But the application process doesn’t end there. Eligible students must also submit a 300–500-word personal essay detailing their story, passions, future goals, and the challenges they’ve overcome—experiences that shaped their journey and character.

This is just the latest effort from Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which he founded in 2019 to support initiatives focused on health, wellness, and underserved communities, particularly children. Over the years, the foundation has become a force for good in Kansas City and beyond.

Earlier this month, the foundation donated to the Kansas City Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, enabling the purchase and distribution of nearly 6,000 books to local kids. Mahomes also hosted the foundation’s annual Vegas Golf Classic, combining a golf tournament and gala to raise funds for ongoing programs.

The Library would like to thank @PatrickMahomes and @15andMahomies for their donation to the Library’s Summer Reading Program. The generous award has allowed us to purchase nearly 6,000 books to distribute to Kansas City kids. Register for the program at… pic.twitter.com/Dn05geeSjt — KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) June 23, 2025

In April, the foundation joined forces with The HALO Foundation to launch the Fresh Start Fund, which provides new clothing to homeless children. Mahomes contributed $15,000 to the initiative, supporting 50 children in need.

The foundation has also tackled food insecurity. In collaboration with local nonprofit Pete’s Garden, it provided over 500 meals to families in the Greater Kansas City area. Meals were prepared by culinary students from the Manual Career Technical Center and featured hearty dishes like lentil ragu over pasta.

The foundation’s generosity dates back to its early days. At its inaugural gala in 2019, it donated $15,000 to each of 15 nonprofit organizations. The giving only grew from there—last year’s gala awarded over $1 million to 20 local charities, drawing more than 900 attendees. In December 2022, Mahomes personally signed 24 checks—each worth $15,000—for 24 different nonprofits. In 2023, he also made a significant donation to Big Slick Kansas City.

AMAZING… Over $1,077,000 awarded to 20 Kansas City area charities at Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomes Gala last night. Nearly 900 guests in attendance. An incredible and impactful event pic.twitter.com/BVHdrToYVW — COACHING CHARITIES (@CoachCharities) October 29, 2024

He also donated $5 million last year to his alma mater, Texas Tech, to assist with stadium and football center projects.

Through all of this, the two-time NFL MVP has remained deeply connected to the community that has embraced him. His efforts off the field are every bit as impactful as his play on it. To the people of Kansas City, Mahomes isn’t just a star quarterback—he’s the real MVP of the community.