Richard Sherman & Football Fans Left In Utter Disbelief After Detroit Lions Moon Prediction Comes True at Thanksgiving Day

Detroit Lions fans cheer for the Lions during a Green Bay Packers third down during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

The Detroit Lions, a perennial highlight of the NFL’s Thanksgiving festivities, have been plagued by an unusually bad string of holiday matchups. Despite showing promise during their season this year, the Lions failed to win over the Green Bay Packers.

Interestingly, it looks like the team’s misfortune may not be entirely their fault. Surprising lunar eclipses have emerged, shedding light on this strange trend. According to some, the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day games are seemingly plagued by a cosmic coincidence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RSherman_25/status/1727751167805939990?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A tweet from Richard Sherman, originally posted by Jay Cuda, brought attention to the bizarre news. As the stat reveals, whenever there is a waxing gibbous moon on Thanksgiving, the Lions have lost every game. This series of failures began in 1966 and has not stopped until today.

The 2023 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, played under a wax moon, added another loss to this impressive streak. The final score at Ford Field was 29-22 in favor of the Packers. The results mean the Lions’ record at Thanksgiving is now 37-45-2, with their last seven games of the holiday ending in a loss.

Fans Stunned by Cosmic Coincidence

The Lions’ unlucky streak during the waxing gibbous phase dates back to 1966, with the last game before 2023 occurring in 2020. The list of Thanksgiving losses under this moon phase is long and disheartening. The losing streak extended to 13 games on a waxing gibbous moon Thanksgiving night, with the Packers shocking the Lions 29-22 at Ford Field

Fans reacted with a mix of disbelief and humor to this bizarre statistic. Some viewed it as a cosmic curse, while others saw it as a strange coincidence overshadowing the team’s historical challenges.

A user commented, “Don’t worry, Richard. As a Detroiter, I can assure you this has way more to do with the Lions sucking for the last seven decades.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/1JDrive/status/1727763548699263406?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one wrote, “I was hoping #SpartanAlum Jayden Reed would show up today. So far, so good. #11”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tgvanhorne/status/1727754316587339961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One comment read, “Not off to a great start today either.” Another one mentioned, “Well, shit, the way the game is going now seems legit😭”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lokimed_eth16/status/1727752585359331750?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan wrote, “This stat doesn’t help that the Lions have had only like 4 or 5 winning seasons in the last 60 years. They historically get their gibbous waxed!!!

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Niner5Ever/status/1727766486301732985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day games seem influenced by something beyond the football field. The correlation between their losses and the waxing gibbous moon phase has added a mystifying dimension to their holiday matches. However, does the Lions’ Thanksgiving loss have anything to do with the moon phases or just another symptom of a weak team as the last comment suggests, with only “4 or 5 winning seasons in the last 60 years?”