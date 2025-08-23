Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Injury Leads to Sharp Decline in Concussion Numbers

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on the sidelines during the Dolphins preseason game against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Injuries are part and parcel of sports, but in football, they come at a much higher rate, especially contact-related ones. Among the most concerning is the concussion, a head injury with lasting effects that has become a leading cause of CTE. Almost every NFL player experiences at least one concussion during their career, but many go unreported, as players often hide symptoms to stay on the field. While Patrick Mahomes has become the face of the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa has unwillingly become the face of concussions in the league.

Tua suffered another concussion early last season against the Bills, forcing him to miss four games while in the league’s protocol. The frequency of his injuries is alarming, almost as if he were playing wide receiver, running in the open field with little protection.

The setback was devastating for the Dolphins quarterback, but it did spark some positive change. His struggles served as a wake-up call for players across the league, pushing many to adopt additional safety measures such as Guardian Caps, upgraded helmets, and position-specific headgear.

The NFL also implemented new kickoff rules last year, which, combined with these precautions, helped reduce overall concussions. As per ESPN, the league recorded 182 concussions in 2024, a 17% drop from 2023’s 219. That marked a historic low, surpassing the previous record of 187 set during the COVID season when preseason games were canceled. Of those 182 concussions, 44 occurred in the preseason (games and practices), while 138 came during the regular season.

As for Tua Tagovailoa, he returned to action after his six-week absence and finished the season without another incident. Now heading into 2025, the Alabama alum remains the Dolphins’ QB1. But the stakes are higher than ever; another concussion could be not just another setback, but the end of his NFL career.