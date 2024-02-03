Former NFL star Cam Newton stirred the pot (once again) by critiquing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, dubbing him a “game manager.” Despite Purdy’s stellar performance, leading his team to Super Bowl LVIII and becoming an NFL MVP finalist, Newton’s assessment was unyielding. He argued that for Purdy to be considered a game-changer, he needed to be the standout player offensively, a status Newton believes Purdy does not fulfill, ranking him 10th in team effectiveness.

Newton’s comments, however, did not go unchallenged. Former cornerback Richard Sherman stepped into the fray with a tweet that brought a broader perspective to the discussion, to defend Purdy. Sherman, known for his outspoken and insightful takes, questioned the fairness of Newton’s judgment.

“I love Cam and have a ton of respect for him, but come on. In your second year in the NFL, you wouldn’t have been the best player on this team, but no one would have put you down because of it. Judge him like you would judge yourself because these categories would have excluded 2nd Year Cam too,” Sherman articulated.

