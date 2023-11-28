HomeSearch

“RIP Passtronaut”: Josh Dobbs’ Vulnerable Starter Role Narrative Catches Fans Off Guard

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 28, 2023

Josh Dobbs Hype Train Forced to Hit the Brakes After Unexpected Loss Against the Bears; "Linsanity Run is Over"

Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings suffered their second straight loss after they met with the Chicago Bears for a Monday night game on their home ground. Josh Dobbs had a rough night after he recorded four interceptions that led to a 10-12 defeat and the narrative surrounding his vulnerable starter role had already started.

After the Vikings lost the game, there was a discussion about potentially making a change at quarterback for the team. Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell mentioned that they would assess the situation and evaluate the current quarterback’s performance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1729364030999982173?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

NFL Insider Dov Kleiman, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote that Vikings might bench the Passtronaut to give an opportunity to rookie quarterback, Jaren Hall before the season concludes. In response to his tweet, NFL fans shared their reactions and thoughts in the comment section. One user stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ModestoPhoto/status/1729365067907695071?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheRealLastTake/status/1729364194493931701?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone reacted with a GIF,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_DRU13/status/1729366856698327151?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One more fan expressed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SPORTSDEBATE_X/status/1729364322407625126?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Minnesota Vikings traded QB Josh Dobbs from Arizona Cardinals in late October, after Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury for the starting quarterback role. Before his Vikings stint, Dobbs started eight games for the Cardinals, winning only one of them.

However, he made a comeback with the Vikings by winning his first two games against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. However, in the last two games he has thrown five interceptions leading his side to two back-to-back losses. Now the Vikings are 6-6 and are placed second in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions.

Kevin O’Connell Assesses Josh Dobbs’ Development In the Passing Game

Kevin O’Connell, after the team’s loss, highlighted that Josh Dobbs, despite displaying positive aspects in his performance, is still in the process of getting comfortable with the team. He stresses the complexity of the play-pass game, specifically mentioning the importance of knowing where quick receivers are, executing drop-back passes with the right footwork, and refining the timing of the offense.

“You know, Josh’s, as much as he’s done some really good things for us, he’s still getting comfortable. In our play pass game, knowing where your quick eligible are to, to put the ball in play, drop back pass, taking the right footwork, feet, knives, all those things, we’re working through that.”

The Vikings head coach pointed out that several interceptions resulted from tipped balls and that the offense’s rhythm and timing weren’t as sharp as desired. He stressed the need for improvement in critical situations, mentioning the importance of sustaining drives, converting third downs, and minimizing risks that could potentially lead to turnovers. Lastly, he added that he is working on making his team’s quarterbacks feel as comfortable as possible to improve their performance.

