“RIP. Willie Mays”: Patrick Mahomes And Dad Bid Farewell to 93-Year-Old Baseball Legend

Baseball lost a towering giant, as the iconic Hall of Fame center fielder Willie Mays passed away. The devastating news reverberated through the sports industry on Tuesday, when the San Francisco Giants announced the passing of the 93-year-old legend, affectionately dubbed ‘The Say Hey Kid.’

Tributes poured in from across the baseball world, including heartfelt condolences from Patrick Mahomes and his father. The Kansas City superstar quote-tweeted a simple yet powerful sentiment: “RIP to a true legend #HeyKid.” Meanwhile, Pat Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher himself, offered a poignant farewell: “RIP. Willie Mays. The Say Hey Kid.”

While the Giants’ statement did not disclose specifics, it shared that Mays “passed away peacefully.”

Willie Mays, a true five-tool player, dazzled fans with his power, precision, and versatility. Whether he was smashing home runs, hitting for average, sprinting around the bases, or showcasing his cannon arm, Mays did it all. Across 23 seasons with the New York and San Francisco Giants, he belted out 660 home runs, second only to Babe Ruth.

Mays dominated the National League, leading in home runs and steals for four seasons and topping the slugging charts five times. His consistency at the plate saw him batting over .300 in ten seasons, finishing with a career average of .301. But his prowess wasn’t limited to hitting; he was a defensive marvel in center field, earning 12 Gold Gloves.

A Look at Willie Mays’ Life After Retirement

As the late ’60s unfolded, the signs of Willie Mays’ inevitable slowdown became apparent, yet his greatness shone through – he remarkably led the National League with a staggering .425 on-base percentage in 1971. The following year, the Giants bid farewell to their iconic star, trading him to the Mets in May 1972, bringing Mays full circle to New York where his illustrious career had blossomed.

While he missed the All-Star roster for the first time in 1972, the indomitable Mays engineered one final resurgence in 1973, his ultimate season on the diamond. Upon setting aside his bat, the legendary center fielder transitioned into a coaching role, serving as the Mets’ hitting instructor until 1979.

Mays’ post-playing career took an unexpected turn when he accepted a position as a greeter at an Atlantic City hotel and casino – a move that prompted Commissioner Bowie Kuhn to ban him from baseball due to the gambling ties. However, Peter Ueberroth, Kuhn’s successor, reinstated him in 1985.

The Giants, who had retired Mays’ number in 1972, signed him to a lifetime contract in the ’90s, naming him a special assistant to the president. Mays dedicated years to visiting the Giants’ minor-league teams, attending spring training, and representing the club at various events.