Rivals Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Once Went on a Secret Workout Together: ‘If You Tell Anybody That We Are Friends, We’ll Kill You’

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) after the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

From Jerry Rice vs. Deion Sanders to Joe Montana vs. Steve Young, the NFL has seen its share of legendary rivalries. But the epic tussles between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, with their sheer intensity, trump almost all of them.

These two weren’t just the faces of their franchises; they were gladiators, battling for AFC supremacy in unforgettable playoff clashes and record-setting regular seasons. Brady had the rings, Manning held the edge in head-to-head playoff stats.

But what almost no one knew was that these two NFL titans once joined forces in complete secrecy for a private offseason training session. Yes, you read that right.

Brady and Manning. In the same gym. On the same field. In the same offseason. The revelation came during TB12’s induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame a year ago.

Robert Kraft and the Patriots’ front office shocked fans by bringing out Manning as a surprise speaker. And the former Indianapolis Colts (and Denver Broncos) QB delivered more than just a few kind words. He presented a hidden chapter in his and Brady’s storied rivalry.

“I said, ‘Tom, let’s get together, go under the radar, don’t tell anybody we’re coming in’,” Manning recounted their clandestine 2009 offseason link-up in Tennessee. “Tom flies in on Mr. Kraft’s plane.”

What followed was a two-day QB summit designed not for the cameras or brand deals, but for pure football grind. “We lifted weights together. We threw together with these high school receivers,” Manning added.

But perhaps the most iconic moment of the night came when the Colts legend hilariously recalled threatening the college football receivers they were throwing to.

“We took their phones away. We said, ‘If you tell anybody that Tom Brady and I are working out together, and that we’re friends, we’re going to kill all of you’,” said Manning.

While Manning narrated the story with plenty of humor, make no mistake — at the time, both men were doing everything they could to gain a competitive edge. They had already faced each other ten times before that secret session, with many more battles to come. So, did the workout pay off?

In the season that followed, Brady threw for 4,398 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, leading the Patriots to a 10-6 record and the AFC East title. Manning, on the other hand, was on an MVP tear — he threw for 4,500 yards, 33 touchdowns, and led the Colts to a 14-2 record and a Super Bowl appearance (they’d lose to Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints).

Ironically, Brady and Manning never met on the field that season. But their respective campaigns stood as a testament to their relentless commitment to improve. Even if it meant teaming up with their greatest rival for a few days, far from the public eye.

Two of the greatest to ever do it were working together and pushing each other, in secret. That 2009 offseason story now stands tall as a reminder: Behind Brady and Manning’s fierce competition was mutual respect.