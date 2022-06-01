The Match 2022: What time is the Tom Brady golf match today and how to watch it?

In the yearly tradition of ‘The Match’, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, and here’s how you can watch it.

‘The Match’ has become a big thing in recent years with the Buccaneers quarterback seemingly partaking in it almost every year. Last year in fact, Brady was pitted against Aaron Rodgers.

Now, the two will be teammates against two of the best young quarterbacks in the league. As is customary during the leadup to this golfing match, there has been some massive trash talking, mostly by the old school vets.

Brady has especially doubled down on it, calling everyone out, and Aaron Rodgers even referred to Patrick Mahomes as Kermit the Frog.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers don’t hold back 💀 pic.twitter.com/bs9DK7rA8n — PFF (@PFF) May 27, 2022

It has been absolutely vicious for the young guns, but they’re hoping that their play can do the talking when they match up. It will be entertaining to say the least, and you can read on to see where, when, and how you can watch it.

What time is the Tom Brady golf match? What channel can you watch ‘The Match’ 2022 on?

Brady has had some superstar teammates when it’s come to ‘The Match’ in previous years. Last year, he was paired with Phil Mickelson against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

In 2020, Brady was also with Mickelson, going up against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. So, this year will be a little different from him as he won’t have to face off against or be paired with a superstar golfer. So, when exactly is ‘The Match’, and how can you watch it?

What channel is ‘The Match’ 2022 on?

You can watch ‘The Match’ on TNT with simulcast options on truTV and HLN.

What time does the Tom Brady golf match begin?

‘The Match’ will take place today, Wednesday, June 1st, starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The golfing exhibit is taking place in Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nev, home to the only golf course in the Las Vegas strip.

Where can you stream ‘The Match’ 2022?

Streaming options include the TNT app and Sling TV.

Who are the announcers for ‘The Match’ 2022?

Ernie Johnson will be the host for this golfing match with Charles Barkley, JJ Watt, and Trevor Immelman being the analysts and Amanda Renner slotting in as the reporter.

