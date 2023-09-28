“That’s Nonsense”: Colin Cowherd Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Belief That Colorado Is “Playing Against All Of College Football”

Colin Cowherd is admittedly a big Deion Sanders believer, but he did not believe when Coach Prime recently exclaimed that Colorado is going against all of college football. The TV presenter feels that it is nonsense to think since the Prime Effect has led to the entire nation cheering for his program’s success.

Cowherd, via his latest episode of The Herd, detailed that Prime is changing the landscape of college football since a lot more people are tuning in on Saturdays to see him and the Colorado storyline unfold. And with his early success comes a lot of hype created by TV presenters which Cowherd feels is justified by his high ratings.

Colin Cowherd Says Deion Sanders’ Belief Of Playing Against All of College Football Is Nonsense

In a surprising new take on Undisputed, Keyshawn Johnson revealed that other school coaches helped Oregon beat Coach Prime. Following this, Deion said that he is playing against all of college football this season, as per the Athletic. However, Colin Cowherd believes it is “nonsense” to think so as college football is all about rivalry.

“I saw a quote yesterday. Deion Sanders said, ‘Colorado is playing against all of college football,'” Cowherd said. “Oh, come on. I like Colorado and Deion. Come on, that’s nonsense.” He further mentions that TV networks are being accused of over-hyping Coach Prime’s program, but Colin Cowherd feels that the ratings have a different story to tell.

He added: “I’ve worked at TV networks, and TV stations for 30 years they hype everything, they market everything, they promote everything. When it doesn’t get ratings, that’s over-hyped.” The Prime Effect has shown week in and week out that he is and will be the talk of college football. He now owns one day of the week for himself and his team.

Cowherd Reasons the Chirping On Coach Prime

Colin Cowherd, however, does not feel that Deion is as much hated as he believes to be. Explaining his take on college rivalries he said, “90 percent of college football hates Ohio State, hates Bama, hates Notre Dame, hates the SEC, hates Harbaugh, that’s because college football is tribal and highly regional.”

Cowherd emphasizes that college football is all about rivalries and that Prime is no stranger to it. He further says that Deion has been a polarising figure ever since he was a player. His eccentric personality attracts a lot of competitors and haters but is at the same time liked by many including Cowherd himself.