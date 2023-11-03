Rob Gronkowski Challenges Micah Parsons To Become the First Player To Stop the Eagles’ Tush Push

Rob Gronkowski is fed up with the Philadelphia Eagles’ ‘Tush Push’—a move that’s helped them stay unbeaten for a while now, but left many critics shaking their heads. The recent chatter about this play stems from the team’s recent matchup against the Commanders when the opponent managed to force a rare fumble.

Advertisement

This very play has gotten the Eagles flying high, pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts right into the red zone time and again. Will Gronk’s challenge finally put a stop to the Eagles’ Brotherly Shove?

Rob Gronkowski Challenges Micah Parsons to Overcome the Tush Push

The ‘Tush Push’ has become a hot topic, not just in sports bars and living rooms but on shows like Pat McAfee’s, stirring up a September controversy. As the Eagles push their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, across the goal line, many are calling for a ban on this play. Amongst this chaos, Gronkowski threw down the challenge on the Up and Adams show, visibly upset as he talked about the strategy.

Advertisement

“I’m giving Micah Parsons the challenge of being the first player to legitimately stop the tush push,” said a clearly riled Gronkowski.

Rob‘s faith in Parsons is strong, as he believes that the Cowboys’ linebacker has the right mix of skill and attitude to put an end to the Tush Push. Kay Adams, catching onto the former TE’s energy, asked, “I feel that you could stop the tush push.” Without missing a beat, Gronkowski retorted with a smirk, “I could. I would jump over the line. I would just give Jalen Hurts a stone-cold stunner right to the ground.”

While Gronkowski and many others have expressed their dissatisfaction, the Eagles’ camp remains undisturbed. Earlier in September, Head Coach Nick Sirianni addressed the argument as ‘invalid’, saying there’s nothing wrong with the Brotherly Shove. In Sirianni’s view, other teams are unable to execute this play as well as the Iggles.

Their playbook, though controversial, has kept the Eagles on a winning streak. And as long as it’s within the rules, they have every right to push—literally—to their advantage.

Advertisement

In a league where every inch counts, especially in the red zone, it’s not just about the plays you make but also about those you manage to stop. Gronkowski has spoken, Parsons has his orders, and the NFL world waits with bated breath. Will the ‘Tush Push’ prevail, or will Parsons’ ‘attitude’ be the weak link to Philadelphia’s supercharged offense?