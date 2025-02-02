Rob Gronkowski Claims Eagles Fans Should Be Happy He Picked the Chiefs to Win the Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski has appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon every year for the past two years before the Super Bowl. During his appearances, he’s known to talk about his excitement for the big game, often ending with a prediction of who will win. However, in the first two years, the team he picked didn’t win. That’s why Eagles fans everywhere should be relieved that he went with the Chiefs to win next Sunday.

Gronkowski is known for his playful side. But when it comes to football, he usually knows what he’s talking about. After all, he won four Super Bowls and is one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. Yet, in 2022, he selected the Eagles to beat the Chiefs, and they didn’t.

Then, in ’23, he thought the 49ers would beat the Chiefs, and he was wrong again. So, this year, Gronkowski has said he’s learned from his mistakes and won’t be picking against the Kingdom and Patrick Mahomes for a third time.

“Well, I will not go against the Chiefs for a third time in a row. So, the Kansas City Chiefs: 30, the Philadelphia Eagles: 26,” he predicted.

Not only did Gronkowski include the winner, but he added in the final score as well. This naturally got a laugh out of Fallon, who had only asked for the winner. But Gronkowski slipped into his FOX pregame mode, where his game predictions are always something to watch and enjoy.

While the prediction may initially leave a sour taste in Eagles fans’ mouths, remember, the team Gronkowski picks usually loses. Plus, he’s wearing a green suit too, practically signaling without saying that he thinks the Eagles will win. He probably just doesn’t want to jinx them.

“For all you Philly fans out there,” Gronkowski started. “You should be happy about that pick. Because obviously, I’m wrong every single year.”

The suit and the prediction didn’t fool anyone in the comments. They think it’s wheels up for the birds now.

There are likable teams, and then there are unlikeable ones. The Chiefs often find themselves in the latter category. Nobody seems to be rooting for them to three-peat for the first time in NFL history next Sunday, as you can see in the comments. Absolutely nobody. Unless you’re from Kansas City. The public is tired of watching them win and dominate the big stage. For a league that prides itself on parity, it’s been anything but since the start of the decade, or so they say

But here’s another twist—the second most unlikeable team right now is arguably the Eagles. Their fanbase and city are known for being unwelcoming and harsh by nature. All of this has combined to create one of the least enjoyable Super Bowls for non-fans in recent memory. At least in theory. Of course, the game could turn into a high-scoring shootout or come down to the wire, and we may end up forgetting all about that.

That’s what’s great about the NFL. We talk about these matchups all season long, acting like we know which ones will be good and which ones will be bad. But we don’t always know. Sometimes a random game between two struggling teams ends up being the most thrilling of the week. Other times, a highly hyped game turns out to be a dud. Once you’re there, watching the game, you start to get a feel for how it’s going to unfold. But then, all of a sudden, something crazy happens.

That’s why Gronkowski’s prediction is a fun bit, but doesn’t mean much. He’s gotten it wrong both times he’s picked before. And watch—now that he’s chosen the Chiefs, they’re probably going to lose. That’s just how gambling and life work. You go against something until it beats you enough to join, and then it turns on you. It can drive anyone crazy. Fortunately, it’s just a fun bit, and Gronkowski isn’t relying on his prediction to be right.