mobile app bar

2025 Super Bowl Odds: Dave Portnoy Thinks Lions Tied With Chiefs Is an “Insult” to Patrick Mahomes’ Team, and Jon Gruden Agrees

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dave Portnoy, Patrick Mahomes, and Jon Gruden

Dave Portnoy (left), Patrick Mahomes (middle), and Jon Gruden (right); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

As bizarre as it sounds, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the bookmakers’ favorite to win the Super Bowl this season, despite a 14-1 record (the best in the NFL right now) and two back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 2022 and 2023. It’s actually the Detroit Lions, who have been the favorite throughout the year.

Granted, Patrick Mahomes & Co. finally caught up to the Lions this week at +400 odds, but it’s still baffling to many, including media personality Dave Portnoy, that it took them this long. Especially with a better record than the NFC contender.

Another thing that left Portnoy frustrated was how Detroit is facing an injury crisis, yet bookmakers are still favoring them. He felt it was “insulting” to the Chiefs that it was playing out this way.

“They’re [KC Chiefs] plus 400 tied with Detroit… [but] Detroit has fallen off after their injuries, but they were like Detroit was a heavy favorite. [Regardless], to be tied, isn’t that an insult to the Chiefs?” Dave said on the latest episode of ‘The Shred Line’ on Barstool Sports.

Dave’s assessment was met with agreement by Coach Gruden, who didn’t see many chinks in Patrick Mahomes & Co.’s armors. The former Bucs coach, however, did express his concern about the injury crisis in the O-Line that the AFC West leaders are dealing with.

Gruden wasn’t a fan of makeshift players slotting into the O-line, as it makes one wonder how sustainable these solutions are going into the playoffs. That said, Gruden had no doubts about the Chiefs’ defense, as he praised them for finding ways to win despite the hardships.

“When I look at the Chiefs, their issues are just on the offensive line. They had Joe Toney, a guard playing left tackle yesterday. They had Wanya Morris playing right tackle, they got a single backup guard. Their only issue is the health and the overall play of this offensive line. Other than that, they are flying pretty good. Defense also plays well. They just find ways to win.”

That said, the odds since Dave and Gruden’s assessment have worsened for the Chiefs, as they are now favored at +450 while the Lions remain at +400.

If the last two years have taught us anything, though, the Chiefs always find a way to overcome the odds stacked against them. While one might argue that Mahomes & Co.’s one-score wins can’t be sustained through the playoffs, it must also be said that the Chiefs’ contingent has the most playoff experience in the competition—and success to back it up.

Combine their experience to thrive under pressure with home-field advantage, and it makes even more sense why the Chiefs should be ranked as the favorites for the Super Bowl.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the odds fluctuate from here on out, because next up is the marquee fixture between the Chiefs and the Steelers. Should the Chiefs win that match, the chances of the odds shifting in their favor should be high.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these