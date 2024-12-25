2025 Super Bowl Odds: Dave Portnoy Thinks Lions Tied With Chiefs Is an “Insult” to Patrick Mahomes’ Team, and Jon Gruden Agrees

As bizarre as it sounds, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the bookmakers’ favorite to win the Super Bowl this season, despite a 14-1 record (the best in the NFL right now) and two back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 2022 and 2023. It’s actually the Detroit Lions, who have been the favorite throughout the year.

Granted, Patrick Mahomes & Co. finally caught up to the Lions this week at +400 odds, but it’s still baffling to many, including media personality Dave Portnoy, that it took them this long. Especially with a better record than the NFC contender.

Another thing that left Portnoy frustrated was how Detroit is facing an injury crisis, yet bookmakers are still favoring them. He felt it was “insulting” to the Chiefs that it was playing out this way.

“They’re [KC Chiefs] plus 400 tied with Detroit… [but] Detroit has fallen off after their injuries, but they were like Detroit was a heavy favorite. [Regardless], to be tied, isn’t that an insult to the Chiefs?” Dave said on the latest episode of ‘The Shred Line’ on Barstool Sports.

Dave’s assessment was met with agreement by Coach Gruden, who didn’t see many chinks in Patrick Mahomes & Co.’s armors. The former Bucs coach, however, did express his concern about the injury crisis in the O-Line that the AFC West leaders are dealing with.

Gruden wasn’t a fan of makeshift players slotting into the O-line, as it makes one wonder how sustainable these solutions are going into the playoffs. That said, Gruden had no doubts about the Chiefs’ defense, as he praised them for finding ways to win despite the hardships.

“When I look at the Chiefs, their issues are just on the offensive line. They had Joe Toney, a guard playing left tackle yesterday. They had Wanya Morris playing right tackle, they got a single backup guard. Their only issue is the health and the overall play of this offensive line. Other than that, they are flying pretty good. Defense also plays well. They just find ways to win.”

That said, the odds since Dave and Gruden’s assessment have worsened for the Chiefs, as they are now favored at +450 while the Lions remain at +400.

If the last two years have taught us anything, though, the Chiefs always find a way to overcome the odds stacked against them. While one might argue that Mahomes & Co.’s one-score wins can’t be sustained through the playoffs, it must also be said that the Chiefs’ contingent has the most playoff experience in the competition—and success to back it up.

Combine their experience to thrive under pressure with home-field advantage, and it makes even more sense why the Chiefs should be ranked as the favorites for the Super Bowl.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the odds fluctuate from here on out, because next up is the marquee fixture between the Chiefs and the Steelers. Should the Chiefs win that match, the chances of the odds shifting in their favor should be high.