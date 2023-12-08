Tyreek Hill Reacts to Micah Parsons Shading Tua Tagovailoa by Claiming He “Could Be Tyreek’s QB”

Micah Parsons experienced a whirlwind of backlash as he talked about Tua Tagavailoa and Tyreek Hill. In a recent episode of ‘The Edge’, Parsons claimed that he could serve as a quarterback with Tyreek Hill as his wide receiver, implying that Tua is only performing at the level he is due to having a WR like Hill by his side.

The statement witnessed much backlash from the fans who took it to be a dig at the Tua Tagovailoa. Netizens clapped back at Parsons, citing Tagovailoa’s stellar performance this season. His contributions to a great season for the Miami Dolphins (9-3, 1st in AFC) were widely discussed as the statement went viral. Micah Parsons in his statement added,

“I am talking crazy right now, but I truly believe I could be Tyreek Hill’s quarterback. I can throw it up to Tyreek Hill. I could throw a screen pass to Deebo.”

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker delved into the MVP discussions in his conversation. His statements were interpreted as a downplay of Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa’s achievements.

Tyreek Hill Reacts to Micah Parson’s Potential QB Take

However, the validity of Parsons’ statement remained questioned as Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins WR added his take to the controversy. The statement didn’t sit well with Hill who certainly values Tua at his side on the field. He reposted the clip from ‘The Edge’ on his X wall, with a caption that suggested a disagreement with Parsons. “Phin fans you know what to do,” added the Cheetah, throwing Parsons to the wolves for his comments.

However, after the backlash even Micah Parsons didn’t sit quite as he was being torn down by the Miami Dolphins fans on the internet. Clarifying his take, Parsons highlighted his prelude to the statement that said, “I’m talking crazy”. Parsons responded,“If I say im talking crazy obviously I’m playing around lol!!”, adding how he thought highly of Tyreek Hill.

The response only reiterated Parsons’ previous pitch for Tyreek Hill as his MVP. Additionally, it is clear that the ‘Cheetah’ has a phenomenal record with 1,481 receiving yards and is averaging 123.4 receiving yards per game. He is ranked fourth in terms of his stats in the NFL history of wide receivers. Also, this is the first WR being vouched for an MVP, as none have been able to obtain the award in NFL history.

However, Parsons’ ‘focal point’ Tyreek Hill did not seem to like being separated from Tua Tagovailoa as his QB. Hill has previously also backed his QB against claims that he outshines Tua and has been the biggest supporter of the Dolphins’ QB.