Rob Gronkowski Claims the Jim Harbaugh-Led Chargers Will Win It Big in the Playoffs This Year

Rob Gronkowski knows all about winning! The four-time Super Bowl champ played under perhaps the greatest head coach of all time and witnessed firsthand what it takes to win the Lombardi. Now, he’s seeing the same chemistry brewing in Chargers camp, as he seems more than confident that the dark horse team can surprise in the playoffs, just as they did in the regular season.

On the latest episode of Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Gronk revealed his true feelings for the AFC West team, “There’s a team that I think can make some damage in the playoffs, Kay, and that’s the Chargers. I love what they’re doing.”

Gronk’s support was met with a hearty “let’s go!” from Adams, a team that she has been high on all season. But why are these two so infatuated with the new-look Chargers? It starts with the defense.

Gronkowski was quick to point out how solid the Chargers’ secondary has been this season, mentioning how they’re creating turnovers and turning them into points. He also mentioned how the offense struggled at first but is starting to come through. Perhaps the biggest point of emphasis, though, has been quarterback Justin Herbert.

“Herbert’s starting to understand what Harbaugh wants out of him, and they’re becoming more explosive every week,” said the five-time pro-bowler.

4x SB Champ @RobGronkowski is all in on the BOLTS ⚡ “The team I believe can make some DAMAGE in the playoffs and that’s the CHARGERS.”@heykayadams @chargers | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/4P70u2EeyN — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 4, 2024

Gronkowski was born in Amherst, NY — a small town just outside of Buffalo. With the Bills riding high at 10-2 and already clinching their division, it was surprising for Gronk to overlook his hometown team. The Bills and Chargers are really similar teams if you think about it too.

They both have excellent head coaches with years of experience, Harbaugh and Sean McDermott. Both have franchise-caliber quarterbacks that each hometown loves, Herbert and Josh Allen.

They also both play with the mantra of taking care of the ball, running the pigskin a ton, and playing excellent defense. With the better record and a spot in the playoffs already locked up and being his hometown team, the Bills would’ve been the easy team for Gronk to support.

Nevertheless, he decided to go for more of a “hot take” rather than a realistic one. And that’s why we love Gronk. He has the ability to notice winning teams from afar because he was a part of one for such a long time. Maybe come January, we will all look back on this take and praise Gronk for his foresight.

But for now, the Bolts need to focus on just getting to the playoffs. The Chargers are currently 8-4 and in the fifth seed in the AFC. However, they face the Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Broncos in their next three games.