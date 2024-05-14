Rob Gronkowski Engages in Light-Hearted Banter With Fox ‘Rookie’ Tom Brady: “We Know How Much Money…”

Tom Brady is gearing up to join the FOX broadcasting team for the 2024 NFL season, and his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, made sure his welcome was nothing short of spectacular. Fresh off their Netflix roast, Brady and Gronk brought their playful banter to the FOX Upfront Stage.

The NFL on FOX crew recently welcomed Brady, and the friendly jabs between him and Gronk stole the show. Fans are definitely in for a treat if this continues week after week.

Even though Tom Brady has become the highest-paid broadcaster in NFL history, Rob Gronkowski, a seasoned veteran with five years under his belt, couldn’t resist taking a jab at him: “You’re the rookie now, and dinner’s on you tonight.” Tom shot back, “When’s it not on me, Gronk?”

“Well, we know how much money you’re making this year. So, we’re going surf and turf, we’re popping five bottles of champagne, we’re getting all the wine on the menu. Thank you, Tom. You’re a good guy,” Gronk replied with a grin, prompting Tom to quip, “That’s just a normal Monday night for you, Gronk.”

Having Brady join the FOX team promises to bring some serious excitement. Furthermore, FOX just dropped the bombshell that Brady’s broadcasting debut will be during a game featuring none other than America’s team—the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady Voices Out the Reason Behind Joining FOX

When Tom Brady joined Michael Strahan on stage, the background song chimed, “This is how legends are made.” Then the former defensive end asked why TB12 chose FOX among numerous offers, and Brady’s answer was crystal clear. The moment he left his first meeting with the media giant, he was reminded of the camaraderie he shared with long-time teammates; he simply felt a connection.

“Life is all about who you’re spending time with and the great positive things you’re doing. So, to be a part of the game that I love, with the league that I love, and obviously to be a part of the greatest telecast in football every single week is ultimately what made my decision.” Tom said.

Brady has put pen to paper on a staggering 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX as he embarks on a fresh chapter. Moreover, after taking a year-long break in 2023, amidst rumors of a possible return, Brady has been honing his camera skills in preparation for his eagerly awaited debut on TV.