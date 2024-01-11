2 Years Before Calling it Quits on College Coaching Career, Nick Saban Poured a Hefty Sum into Luxury Car Dealership in Music City

Base Picture Credits: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban speaks with Kendrick Blackshire as he leaves the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium. – USA Today Sports

Nick Saban undeniably stands as the unrivaled master in college football. Objectively, no argument withstands scrutiny against this undeniable fact. As the football community celebrates his illustrious career, Nick Saban’s financial standing remains robust post-retirement. His diverse income streams include a lucrative Ferrari dealership.

Advertisement

Nick Saban’s net worth stands impressively at $70 million in 2024, ensuring financial prosperity after stepping down as the head coach of Alabama football. Nick Saban made a substantial investment two years before, into the luxury car business. The Alabama coach joined an ownership group to establish Prancing Horse of Nashville, an exclusive 43,400-square-foot Italian sports car dealership. Per AL.com.

This high-end showroom is one of just 60 globally. It is strategically located near Nashville International Airport along Interstate 40, occupying a spacious 14.33-acre site at 2320 Knights of Columbus Blvd. Prancing Horse of Nashville stands as a testament to luxury crafted by Crain Construction based on designs by Praxis 3 architects.

Advertisement

This opulent establishment features a two-level showroom, a sales office, a comfortable lounge area, a delightful café, and a service department equipped with nine bays.

Beyond its retail aspects, the dealership extends services to local Ferrari owners, ensuring their vehicles receive expert care. Additionally, a dedicated customization room invites clients to meticulously select every detail, from stitching to paint, while testing various seats for the perfect fit.

Prancing Horse of Nashville operates under the umbrella of the Dream Motor Group. This exclusive venture is jointly owned by Dream Motor CEO Joe Agresti and renowned football figure Nick Saban. Saban’s Dream Motor Group made headlines in November 2023 with a substantial $700 million deal expanding its automotive influence.

Deion Sanders Reveals Real Reason Behind Nick Saban’ Retirement While College Athletes’ Pay Tribute

Deion Sanders disclosed the underlying reason for Saban’s sudden retirement with unique insights into Nick Saban’s world through shared commercial shoots and frequent interactions. Coach Prime said he anticipated the retirement having a deeper understanding of Saban’s plans. Yet, the timing of the official announcement caught him off guard.

“The game has changed so much that it chased the GOAT[Saban] away. College football, let’s hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bluebloodsbias/status/1745217225181544717?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nick Saban’s departure hints at dissatisfaction with the evolving landscape of college football. Deion Sanders hinted it is notably the impact of NIL and the Transfer Portal. The legendary coach’s concerns raise questions about the sport’s direction. The sentiment expressed by Saban suggests a need for honest evaluation and consideration of the sport’s trajectory.

Nick Saban’s retirement is not merely a coaching change; it resonates deeply, just like Alabama lost a cherished family member. The announcement leaves an emotional void, evoking sentiments of profound loss among fans and athletes, such as Alabama student Preston McAlhany. He describes it as feeling like a death in the family.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mathey_Gibson1/status/1745224657521779033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A crowd gathered near Saban’s statue amidst bittersweet nostalgia, not just to honor but to grapple with the weight of the moment. Visible in exchanged glances among students questioning the future of the Crimson Tide uncertainty permeated the air.