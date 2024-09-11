“Most Of Them People Were There To See My Wife”: Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Revisits His Surreal Experience in Paris

Jonathan Owens is a star for the Chicago Bears, but a lot of folks know him for another reason – being Simone Biles’ husband.

In the midst of training camp, Owens had the honor of jetting off to Paris to support his partner Simone Biles at the 2024 Summer Olympics. While some may be intimidated by the magnitude of her star power, the Bears safety was living his best life, as he described on ‘Intercepted with Kevin Byard.’

“Most of the people are there to see my wife. You know what I mean? It’d be crazy moments like that where I just sit back like, man, look where God has put me. I’m here seeing everybody cheer for her.”

Owens expressed a mix of anxiety and pride as he navigated the public attention while accompanying his wife to her competitions. Recalling an incident where they walked through a crowded area instead of a more private entrance, he revealed that he felt stressed as people began to recognize them and started doing “double takes.”

He said, “People can tell you do something just from your build.”

While Owens might have felt stressed before the games, he was the picture of a supportive husband as he cheered on for Biles from the stands, wearing a shirt with her face on it.

As it turns out, though, he had more than a few fans himself.

Owens and Biles get swarmed in Paris

As the couple started getting recognized in Paris, it became harder and harder for them to keep it low-key. Owens described getting swarmed by people looking to get a picture, and the couple having to navigate that while preparing for a competition. The NFL safety found himself recognized even in a country that doesn’t speak English and called it “super cool”:

“People don’t even know English for real, and they’re coming up to just like [get a picture]. It was a crazy moment, man.”

This is the same Owens who took it to the house and scored the Bears’ first touchdown of the new season last weekend. Based on that alone, we’d say that the Chicago front office didn’t lose a whole lot from letting him head to France for a few days.

If anything, those few days of watching elite level competition would’ve inspired him to be in the best frame of mind for the campaign ahead.

The next test? Well, that’ll be maintaining the momentum built up by this insane Bears defense against the Tennessee Titans. It’s not going to be easy, but they’re off to the kind of start that is making them look like a serious playoff contender.